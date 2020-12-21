Opinions of Monday, 21 December 2020

Columnist: Edmund Kyei

Could it be NDC behind recent market fire outbreaks?

There has been recent fire outbreaks in most Ghanaian major markets and it is so worrying, 60% of Ghanaian population are most traders who sell all manner of products in these markets.



They make their daily bread through these petty trading, but it is so disheartening that traders in Kantamanto, Kaneshie market and circle are all in deep sorrow because their properties have been razed down by fire which is believed to be perpetrated by some NDC arsonists.



These recent fire outbreaks in our markets raise alarm because it was one of the plots and agenda of the NDC which was aired in Ofosu Ampofo’s leaked audiotape. The chairman of the opposition NDC made these plot to burn markets in other to bring hardship on Ghanaians knowing that 60% of our population are traders, and if it works according to their plan then the victims will go through hardship and agitate against the government, so they started with circle prior to the general election.



But after NDC lost the general elections, the party leadership started inciting their party foot soldiers to demonstrate unlawfully and riot against the will of the people, in their rioting some of their known party members are alleged to have issued threats on social media to burn down Kaneshie market and subsequently, those arsonists were able to successfully carry out their threats by setting targeted markets ablaze.



The good news is that a joint police intelligence team has been able to arrest a known active NDC member in connection with the Kantamanto fire outbreak, he was arrested in his hideout at Ho, his name is Dah Kormlah and upon interrogation, he admitted they were about to attack other state institutions.



The opposition NDC does not have our nation and citizens at heart, they always want to exchange common sense with political ideology. Every Ghanaian must be vigilant on every market and state institution to avoid further destruction by the NDC’s hoodlums, let’s all uphold the Constitution of Ghana high as citizens.



The writer is Asokwa NPP Constituency 1st Vice-Chairman and National Communication Member.

