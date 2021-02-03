Opinions of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Columnist: Coalition of Youth in Enterpreneurship

Consider Joseph Mackay Kumah as Chief Executive Officer Of NEIP

Joseph Mackay Kuma

The Coalition of Youth in Entrepreneurship (CYE) is by this release appealing passionately to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider and appoint Joseph Mackay Kumah as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovative Plan, NEIP.



We in CYE believe in the decisions of the President and also respect the fact that he has the prerogative responsibility to appoint whoever he deems fit for any position. However, the Coalition of Youth in Entrepreneurship knows that, Ghana has a listening President who considers the res of stakeholders in his appointments.



It isn’t surprising that the President was very thoughtful and tactful in the nomination of his ministers for this second term. We have no doubt that he would also heed to our call as it would have a long way to impact positively the development of our Enterprises and economy of our beloved Country, Ghana at large.



Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah’s experiences gathered over the years as Director of Monitoring & Evaluation at NEIP gives him enough credit to administer the agency as CEO. He is also the International Development Manager for Media Savvy Training Solutions, a UK based media consultancy firm; and Trustee of the Shane Project.



In the management of an economy, the Entrepreneur is one of the most important factors of production any country should never take for granted. Unfortunately, Ghana is one of the countries where Government as an Entrepreneur hardly attracts high-quality managerial persons. However, it is worthy to commend the President for the introduction of NEIP and the subsequent appointment of the former CEO, Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah. Lawyer John Kumah performance at that office requires that NEIP gets a perfect replacement for continuation of good works as he has left to be the Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency.



Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah has strong industry knowledge in strategic management, marketing strategy, business planning and development, research, project and change management. It is an undeniable fact that, he was one of the pillars in the successes of the erstwhile administration. We are therefore very confident that given the chance, he will, just as Lawyer John Kumah, perform beyond expectation.



Sene West Constituency has been one of the strong holds of the NDC over the years but under the leadership of Mr. Joseph Mackay Kumah as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in the recently held 2020 General Election, we all can attest to the issues that surrounded his defeat. It was the closest the NPP has ever come in the political history of the constituency. The party did well this time because of Mr Joseph Mackay Kumah’s interpersonal relationship, team management, negotiation skills and team leadership showed in his regular engagements with many entrepreneurial groups including the Coalition of Youth in Entrepreneurship (CYE).



Signed:



Nana Obiri-Yeboah Aborampah



Chairman, CYE



0243173960



Kwabena Domfeh



General Secretary, CYE



0249688918



Akwasi Owusu-Ansah



Convener, CYE



0268971137