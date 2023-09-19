Condemning baseless attacks on the national president by a disgruntled group within the teacher unions

Opinions of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Columnist: Teacher Akwasi Korang

In recent times, it has come to light that a group within the teacher unions led by persons nursing their political ambitions within the unions has been raining insults on the National President.



One Prosper Tachie who was unsuccessful in his bid for a national position has been on a series of media campaigns and making vague accusations just to court sympathy and recognition within the teaching fraternity.



The conveners of these unfounded vituperations at teacher unions and the respective agencies within the Ministry of Education appear to have fallen out from their unions and earnestly seeking a parochial interest of capitalising on the emotions of (un)unsuspecting teachers to champion an unworthy task.



It is about fanning sophism and using the attacks as decoys to protect their interest. They have created numerous social media groups and recruited others to fuel their entrenched agenda of gaining traction and destabilizing the Unions.



In one of the "Whatsapp groups" led by Evans Adu-Gyamfi of Kojobetiako D/A JHS, Harrison, Yaw Osei of St. Micheal Senior High School, Elvis Prince Biney of Tepa SHS, Amos Owusu of Osei Tutu Senior High, and Helen Akua Asantewaa Osei of

Asawasi Methodist KG & Primary A clandestine measures have been instituted to make the system unpopular for the current union leaders.



This behavior is not only unprofessional but also undermines the unity and progress of the teaching profession.



It is imperative to shed light on the truths surrounding these unjust attacks and the ulterior motives of those championing them.



The national president's commitment to teachers:



First and foremost, it is crucial to acknowledge that the National President has been instrumental in leading negotiations with the government to secure the Professional Development Allowance (PDA) for teachers.



Contrary to the baseless allegations, he has never shown any intention of depriving teachers of this entitlement. His commitment to the welfare of teachers is unquestionable, and it is unfair to single him out for unwarranted criticism.



No evidence of bribery:



Another malicious claim being perpetuated is that the National President has been bribed by individuals or groups to silence him.



This allegation is completely false and lacks any evidence to substantiate it.

It is important to emphasize that those making such claims are merely disgruntled individuals who lost an election to the current President. Their intention seems to be tarnishing his reputation rather than addressing legitimate concerns.



Ulterior motives at play:



Those behind this attack have ulterior motives in mind. They have resorted to unfounded allegations and propaganda to discredit the National President. Such tactics are not only archaic but also misleading.



It is worth noting that the teaching profession demands a level of maturity and temperance in leadership, qualities that this disgruntled group lacks.



Misplaced priorities:



One cannot escape the fact that those championing this baseless crusade are acting with complete disregard for the well-being and future of the teaching profession. They seem to have forgotten that the National President and his team fought tirelessly to secure the PDA without any input from this group.

It is humorous and hypocritical that they now claim to know better, despite their lack of involvement in the process.



Call for transparency:



Furthermore, it is important to question the credibility of these individuals who are making serious allegations of bribery without providing any concrete evidence. If they genuinely believe in the veracity of their claims, it is their responsibility to report the matter to the appropriate authorities, such as the police or a judicial body. Their failure to do so casts doubt on the legitimacy of their allegations.



Conclusion:



The unwarranted attacks on the national president by a disgruntled group within the teacher unions are baseless, unfounded, and aim to undermine his credibility and reputation.



Teachers, being discerning professionals, should not allow themselves to be used by opportunistic challengers who lost an election fair and square.



It is crucial to prioritize the unity and progress of the teaching profession, rather than indulging in slanderous campaigns that serve personal gain.



Let us rally together and focus on the betterment of the teaching profession for the benefit of all.