Communist inferior tactics against OSP must stop

Opinions of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Columnist: Sir-Obama

It's become quite clear that there are some unseen hands in this administration who are hellbent on seeing the back of the Special Prosecutor. They appear uncomfortable with the seamless independence and fearlessness with which the office does its work.



They simply cannot comprehend why the OSP will have the courage to initiate investigations against members of the administration. I say to them, the real test for fighting corruption, albeit real or perceived is prosecuting your own, not opponents.



Before I proceed, it is important to acknowledge the relentless effort and commitment of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia in seeing the full functioning of the OSP. They, by their conduct, have not personally interfered in the OSP's work.



Now, you'd notice that ever since Kissi Agyebeng took office from his "actionless and talkative" predecessor, there's been a calculated agenda by some elements to make him unpopular. From August 2021, 7 persons appointed by the NPP administration are standing trial, and more recently a former Minister of Sanitation is under investigation.



Investigations were also conducted into the dealings of a member of the Council of State and her dealings with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



It started with the stifling of budgetary funds to perform his work, then moved to nonpayment of salary for 16 months. This is simply because Kissi wouldn't bend principles when it comes to his work and what the law stipulates.



It's against this backdrop that some of these high-profile faceless cowards will often hide behind Paul Adom-Otchere, OKA, and some self-serving journalists to launch scathing attacks on the person of Mr. Agyebeng to ensure that his Office works despite serious financial and logistical constraint.



The latest is this frivolous and deficient writ filed by Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie at the Supreme Court, asking the Law Lords to declare the OSP unconstitutional, and have it scrapped from the statute books of Ghana.



Isn't this ludicrous? Gracious me!



Ken Kuranchie, who, obviously is being sponsored by a cartel of high-profile faceless cowards argues that the OSP cannot and must not be independent from the Attorney-General; that he [Special Prosecutor] must derive his authority/powers from the latter.



You may have also read/seen an article titled "Where should l keep my money" by veteran journalist, Elizabeth Ohene, who, in defense of her embattled friend and former Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, chastised the OSP ---- questioning his locus to wade into the $1million Ceciliagate.



Brothers and sisters, I will not mince words; actions and inactions such as these by government officials put the administration in a bad light. One of the strong and unequivocal campaign messages by then-candidate Akufo-Addo was the establishment of the OSP ---- an independent office (free from the control of the Attorney-General/Government) to investigate and prosecute corruption and corruption-related offenses.



Why the obvious uneasiness by some government officials? The Akans have a saying, "Wo trimu fitaa a Ntiamoa enku wo", to wit, "If you have a clear conscience, you'll never be scared of threats."



Like l have always said, the OSP is not an extension of the Adabraka or Asylum Down Headquarters of any political party, and the earlier politicians see it as such, the better!