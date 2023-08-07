Colonial mentality of Africa leaders

Opinions of Monday, 7 August 2023

Columnist: Habel Awuku Dadoto

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) leaders should learn. They must stop living with the colonial mentality. Sanctions have never worked but dialogue does. All the threats against Niger must stop for common sense to hold ground that diplomatic consultations can dialogue for the betterment of the people of the African nation.



No amount of armory can defeat the will of the people. ECOWAS must learn from past history especially that of Ghana. In June 1979, when the other ranks rose up to topple a corrupt military regime and then the Military class ruling Nigeria in solidarity with their fellow corrupt regime in Ghana cut off oil supplies to Ghana thinking it would cripple and force the Revolutionary cadets to wave in.



Rather, it hardened the spirits of the citizens to stand firm and call out loud for more of the house cleaning exercises. We walked hundreds of miles in defiance as show of self-respect to denounce the interference of Nigeria in our domestic affairs for sanctioning our revolution of no oil supply to power the engines of the nation.



Cars and lorries were parked because there was no fuel to make them run. We survived and the revolution achieved its objectives.



To me so far as the majority of Nigeriens accepted and wants the status-co to be changed and are willing to bear the burden of pain and willing to stand firm behind the Military Junta, nothing and I mean nothing, and no amount of threats will and never can reverse the route the Military stood out to achieve.



For this, my humble advice to the West African Block is to reason and not to make matters worse. The West African Francophone zone is on the path of liberating themselves from the yolks of neo-colonialism.



Keep off and let them fight their battle.



Forward ever, the Africa unity match.