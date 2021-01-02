Opinions of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Columnist: David Atta Twum

Collate Techiman South results before the 8th parliament is sworn-in

The NDC is contemplating on seeking legal redress over the Techiman South results of the 2020 polls

We have observed with a worrying trend how 7th December 2020. Presidential and Parliamentary elections were marred with fraud and inconsistencies on the part of the electoral commission especially during collation at the various collation centres and how brute force was used by the security agencies to subvert the will of the people to favour the ruling government in some constituencies.



It is in this regard, that we the members of Concerned Assembly Members Association of Ghana (CAMAG) want to add our voice to the cries and calls of many Ghanaians on the part of the electoral commission to redeem its sinking image by doing the needful in Techiman South.



It is absurd with the kind of impunity and fraud that is being perpetrated on the good people of Techiman South. It is more saddening to note that the two leading political parties are claiming to have won the Techiman South seat with the result declaration form you (EC) provided. So our questions;



1. What is preventing you (EC) from collating the result with the pink sheet your officers provided at the polling stations within the constituency of which these political parties hold copies?



2. Why are you not responding to minority calls for open or 'in camera’ collation?



3. Do you want to create instability before you adhere to the principle of common sense?



On this note, we will like to call on all well-meaning and right-thinking Ghanaians to speak against the evil act being perpetrated on the good people of Techiman South by the electoral commission of Ghana or they forever hold their silence when the unthinkable happens. We are also calling on the peace council, Christian council, European Union, Africa Union, Ecowas and all stakeholders to intervene by insisting on the electoral commission to collate Techiman South Parliamentary results before it escalates to an unbearable situation.



We will like to also remind the electoral commission of Ghana that it is their duty to make sure Techiman South gets a representation at the eighth (8th) Parliament and it’s also their duty to make sure whoever represents them reflects on the will of the people.



It is rather unfortunate that the freedom and justice that our forefathers fought with their blood is under threat just because of one person's incompetency and corrupt nature to subvert the will of the people. May the Good Lord help us to resist the oppressors rule.



God bless our homeland Ghana

