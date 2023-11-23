Coaches are mostly scapegoats for team struggles

Opinions of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Columnist: Abdul-Razak Lukman

In football, the blame game frequently targets the coach when results aren't favorable. There is a tendency to overlook the multifaceted nature of the game—team dynamics, player performance, strategy, and even external factors like injuries or luck.



Coaches, being at the helm, tend to bear the brunt of disappointment. The Ghana Football Association should build a national team that lasts beyond coaches. The GFA should also look into Team Evolution Over Coach Revolution to the woes that we are facing.



Meanwhile, players are often idolized and seen as the embodiment of national pride. Criticizing their performance or attributing faults to them isn't always a popular choice. Fans tend to place their faith in the players' abilities while holding the coach solely accountable for losses or poor results.



This relentless pursuit of victory and the narrow focus on immediate success often obstructs the development of a team. Continuously changing coaches in search of instant triumphs disrupts stability and hampers the establishment of a cohesive, effective playing style. Building a team takes time—a coach needs space to implement their vision, foster team chemistry, and refine tactics.



Success in sports isn't guaranteed, nor is it solely the responsibility of one person. It is a collective effort involving coaches, players, support staff, and even fans. Embracing a more holistic approach that values gradual progress and stability over instant wins might be the key.



A coach needs support and time to build a team capable of sustainable success. Consistency in coaching methods, nurturing young talent, and giving room for experimentation and growth is vital for long-term development. And importantly, fans and stakeholders need patience and understanding, realizing that the journey to greatness often involves setbacks and learning curves.



Let it be clear that the knee-jerk reaction to blame the coach after a disappointing result (Comoros: 1 Ghana: 0) isn't uncommon in the world of football. In the case of the Black Stars' loss to Comoros, it is crucial to recognize that the responsibility for a game's outcome doesn't lie solely with the coach.



Constructive criticism and analysis can be valuable in identifying areas for improvement, but knee-jerk reactions often hinder the necessary introspection and thoughtful evaluation needed for sustainable progress.



Football is a multifaceted sport where numerous factors contribute to success or failure in the field. While the coach plays a significant role in tactics, strategy, and player motivation, they aren't the only determining factor in a team's performance.



Ultimately, it is not just about winning—it is about fostering a culture of growth, resilience, and unity within the team and the community. Success isn't solely measured by trophies but by the progress made, the spirit displayed, and the lessons learned along the way.



While the coach's role is crucial, the call to sack him after every setback might not address the deeper-rooted issues within the team. It is about striking a balance between holding the coach accountable and recognizing the multifaceted nature of the sport, ensuring a more comprehensive approach to addressing challenges and fostering the team's growth.