Opinions of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Clear evidence of corruption against Mahama and his NDC government

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Fellow Ghanaians, I have come to you today, Thursday, 13 August 2020, going into election 2020, with a bare fact to help you decide which person and political party to vote for. This publication is the first among my intended series of campaign messages to come.



Do wise and intelligent, thus, discerning, Ghanaians, need a mountain of evidence to prove the corruptibility of former President cum presidential-candidate John Dramani Mahama? No, they don’t have to, unless they are NDC fanatics, and are too partisan to think rationally.



From the evidential cost of the construction of six road interchanges in certain parts of Ghana, precisely within the Greater Accra Region, Central Region and Northern Region, any sane and fair thinking Ghanaian, longing for the development of Ghana as a nation and Ghanaians as a people, will clearly see that the NDC government was inextricably entrenched in corrupt practices motivated by their desire to get rich quick by any illegal means possibly open to them.



Check the underlying video on the said constructed and/or under construction road interchanges as are executed by both the NDC of former President John Dramani Mahama, and President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP government, to decide for yourself whether or not Ghanaians have been short-changed by any of the governments.







Looking at the complexities of each of the road interchanges, their cost, and under which government they were constructed, could you as a right-thinking Ghanaian detect any foul play, and if yes, where and by which government?



While the NDC government awarded the construction of theirs by sole sourcing, those of the NPP were open for competitive bidding. As usual, I owe my readers the obligation to explain what are a “Sole Sourcing” and a “Competitive Bidding”



A “sole source” procurement can be defined as any contract entered into without a competitive process, based on a justification that only one known source exists or that only one single supplier can fulfil the requirements.



A Competitive bidding is a process of issuing a public bid with the intent that companies will put together their best proposal and compete for a specific project. By law, this process is required for every government agency that issues a bid. Competitive bidding creates a transparent environment that is open and fair.



By the understanding of the video and the way off bloated cost of the two road interchanges constructed by the NDC, those two contracts were awarded not based on competitive bidding but sole sourcing. Why did the NDC government of former President John Dramani Mahama choose that option? Don’t you smell a rat here, public readers?







Do we need any telescope-binoculars or an improvised one using formed rounded human hands to see it clearly that the NDC government under President Mahama was corrupt, in this sense, cleverly stealing money from Ghanaians? If it was not so, how does he explain why he went for sole sourcing and then again, the cost of his two road interchanges are unreasonably high? Did he not do that in an underhand manner, expecting to take a percentage money back from the contractors for his personal or NDC party use?



Does one have to imitate the “Me hunu no Clear” boy to see that President Mahama and his NDC government were stealing from Ghanaians?







Are Ghanaians ready to bring such callous thieves back to power to clear up the few bones they left behind after eating all the flesh off the bone? Should Mr Mahama come back, he will steal the whole country knowing that it will be his last chance of ever coming to rule Ghana.



I leave it to Ghanaians to make their own informed decisions. However, to the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, Rockson Adofo, Mr Mahama is a complete misfit in the post of the President of Ghana. He does not deserve any more chance to come back to rule Ghana.



Please enjoy the following campaign song.





