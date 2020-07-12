Opinions of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Columnist: Kwame Mayor

Civil Rights for our Good African Women / Black Queens

President Nana Akufo-Addo

(Top News): Shame on Ghana’s President Nana Akufo Addo, who didn’t allow an Innocent Ghanaian / African Woman, Mrs. Hajia Mahama, to become Vice Presidential Candidate in 2012 — “just because she is a Muslim”, says “People’s Politician”, Kwame Mayor —(J.P.K.), [an Intellectual Giant who deserves Nobel Peace Prize, for publicly advising “In-Competent” former President John Dramani Mahama, (via) Electronic Mail, on July 4th, 2020, to select a Woman, (Mrs. Professor, Naana Opoku-Agyemang), as Vice Presidential Candidate]



(Evidence): Kwame Mayor’s July 4th 2020 News Bulletin, and Policy Recommendation, Electronically sent to former Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, on (July 4th, 2020), captioned “Mahama should choose a Woman, Mrs Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as Vice Presidential Candidate, / and “Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama about to plagiarize, or steal from United States’ Democratic Party’s Flagbearer Joe Biden’s Strategic Idea to choose a Woman as Vice Presidential Candidate” — (Copies of Kwame Mayor’s Policy Recommendation, or public Advise to former Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama to select a Woman (Mrs Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang), as Vice Presidential Candidate, — were (Electorically) sent on (July 4th, 2020), to Mahama’s Email Address, NDC, NPP, CPP; News Media, (such as GNA, GBC, Graphic, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana); the Castle, BNI, the Email Addresses of some of Ghana’s Ministries; White House —(Leader of the Free World), United Nations —(U.N.), U.S. Embassy in Ghana, etc, etc —- (Thereafter, Mahama chose Mrs Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, as his Vice Presidential Candidate)



It was the same “Intellectual Playboy Politician”, Kwame Mayor, known as (J.P.K. Jr), during “Great Koss Days” , a Ph.D. (Scholar) / Student, whose published News Bulletin in Ghana’s News Media, especially Ghanaweb, captioned “Rawlings Wife, Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, invited to head new Political Party, that publicly advised Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to run for President of Ghana —> (before Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, formed her Political Party to run for President of Ghana)



(Google Ghanaweb + Kwame Mayor’s News, captioned “Rawlings Wife, Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Invited to head new Political Party)



And it was the same “Academic, and Intellectual Playboy”, Kwame Mayor —(J.P.K.), who tried his best, to help former Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Charlotte Osei, to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, in published News Bulletin on Ghanaweb, Captioned “Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei, Deserves Nobel Peace Prize”



(Google Ghanaweb + Kwame Mayor’s News entitled: Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei, deserves Nobel Peace Prize”)



Kwame Mayor, has repeatedly, and (publicly) appealed to his (Pan-Africanist Spiritual Comrade !!!), Ms. Samia Nkrumah, — (Daughter of Ghana’s first President, and Independence Hero, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah), to run for President of Ghana



Saying that all Ghanaian Women / African Queens, Morally, Educationally, and Historically owe him Gratitude, for helping Ghanaian Women / “our African Queens”, to climb the Political Ladder in Ghana / Africa’s Political History, the Pan-Africanist Hero, and “Intellectual Playboy Politician”, said he also deserves Nobel Peace Prize for (Academically, and Intellectually), helping Ghanaian / African Women to rise up to run for President of Ghana, and also, to become Vice Presidential Candidate



On July 4th 2020, the “Intellectual Playboy”, and "People's Politician"), Kwame Mayor" --(J.P.K.), publicly appealed to "Incompetent" Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama, to appoint a Woman (Mrs Professor Nana Opoku-Agyemang), as Vice Presidential Candidate. ---> (It should be clearly noted that on July 4th 2020), the Pan-Africanist Living-Legend "Osagyefo" Kwame Appiah Boateng, popularly known by Ghanaians around the World as “Kwame Mayor" —(J.P.K. Jr), of Great Koss Days in Ghana, Alumnus of the prestigious University of Southern California (USC), and Ph.D. (Scholar) / Student in International Politics, and Political Science, at the prestigious Claremont Graduate University, reverred as “America’s Oxford University”, also sent Electronic Mails to former Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, (with Copies to NDC Emails), NPP Emails, CPP Emails, Office of the President of Ghana —(the Castle); some of Ghana’s Ministries’ Email Addresses, BNI, Ghana’s News Media, (such as Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Graphic, Ghanaweb, ModernGhana, Statesman, Pioneer, & International News Media, such as Los Angeles Times, New York Times); —> (Kwame Mayor’s [Facebook Account Postings on July 4th, 2020], Democratic Party’s Email Address, Democratic Party’s Flagbearer, Joe Biden’s Campaign Email Address, NAACP, ACLU, White House -- (the Leader of the Free World !!!), United Nations (U.N.), and U.S. Embassy in Ghana, etc, etc, that urged Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama, who is NDC Flagbearer, to appoint a Woman, (Mrs Professor Nana Opoku-Agyemang, as Vice Presidential Candidate) ---> (in a News Bulletin captioned: "Mahama about to plagiarize, or steal from U.S. Democratic Party Flagbearer, Joe Biden's Strategic Idea of choosing a Woman, as Vice Presidential Candidate").



It should be clearly noted that the former Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, selected a Woman, Professor Mrs Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his Vice Presidential Candidate, on July 6th, 2020 —>. (after the Intellectual, and Pan-Africanist Living Legend, Osagyefo Kwame Appiah Boateng, popularly known as “Kwame Mayor” —(J.P.K.), a Ph.D. (Scholar) / Student, who fights to defend all innocent Tribes, innocent Races, and innocent Ethnic Groups, (publicly advised “In-Competent” John Dramani Mahama, on July 4th 2020), to select a Woman, (Professor Mrs Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as Vice Presidential Candidate)



“Fellow Ghanaians, “Incompetent” former President John Dramani Mahama, should immediately step down for Professor Mrs Naana Opoku-Agyemang, to lead NDC, because, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is Intellectually, and Academically, more Competent than “In-Competent, and Corrupt, Nation—Looter”, John Dramani Mahama, who (looted Ghana’s Resources, with his Brother, Ibrahim Mahama), — (exactly like Corrupt, and Nation-Looters: former President John Agyekum Kufour, and current Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo Addo, who is looting Ghana’s Resources with the help of Colonialists, and Neo-Colonialists “Agents of Terror”, who have no respect for “Black Lives Matter”, and are dangerous Enemies of Democracy, Enemies of Freedom of Speech, and Enemies of Freedom of Expression, who have savagery, and barbarically “silenced” me in Ghana’s News Media, especially, — Ghanaweb, which has become Corrupt, under Ungrateful President Nana Akufo Addo’s Hypocritical Democracy.



“Ghanaians should vote for C.P.P.”, said the Iconic Pan-Africanist International Politician, “Kwame Mayor”—(J.P.K.), who has publicly announced his intention to contest for the Flagbeareship of C.P.P. and become President of Ghana, in order to establish a Continental African Union Goverment, and transform the Continent of Africa, into Economic, and Military Super-Power, in order to achieve “Racial Economic, and Military Super-Power”, with “our White Brothers, and Sisters”



“Black Lives Matter also in Africa, and around the World”, said the Charismatic Civil Rights Leader, and the Greatest Politician of all time !!!

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.