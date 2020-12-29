Opinions of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Columnist: Benjamin Shie K.

Christmas in the village

Dying into the wild and cold night

The yellowish-orange ball dies in the west

Giving birth to the shining stars and moon in the skies

The birds whispers and crickets chirps beautifully in the trees

As the doves and pigeons also coos sweetly

To announce it is the eve of Christmas



My face lightened with the joy of meeting family members coming from the cities and towns

I bury my freezing body in bed, wrapped in clothes like a baby

Anticipating the joy and jubilation coming with the mild morning



But long before the cock crows I rise

To sit around the flames of fire from the stony tripod in the centre of my family house

Forget the fog and frosty environment

Christmas is here



Hearing the carols play in all homes from their walkman

It's clear that Christmas is here

The young and old as a cause to dance in jubilation

But the young does it best

The following weeks will come with topics for discussion



From the womb of eternity, a king is born

To bring hope to those in despair

Yet to live the thrones of earth in vanity

At last God and sinners reconciled

As he is birth to humans as human

That's is what we're told in the Sunday school.

No one is left unhappy as we gather to sing merry christmas

