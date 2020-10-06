Opinions of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Columnist: Patrick Twumasi

Children of the future: A long walk to greatness

Like a flip of a switch, the graduation for Senior and Junior High School students has come up. The Junior High graduates prepare to transition to Senior High, same is the case for the latter to enter Tertiary. Many of the Senior High graduates might not continue to the next level of education for reasons, such as, financial and failure to make the required grades. Those who will continue should do so with humility, for a life of scholarship is a life of service to humanity. Nonetheless, those who will have to take up apprenticeship should be serious with their skills training.



It is imperative to remind you that, none but you owe to yourself the duty to allow your hands to be perfectly placed firmly on the staring-wheel of life. Whether you graduate later on from the Tertiary or apprenticeship, society expects you to emerge a better person. Therefore, if you fail society fails. Don’t be out and about shopping for reasons of inability to attain desire heights, because, nature always give way to the man who knows where he is going.



Nonetheless, Winston Churchill once said “We make a living from what we get and make a living from what we give". Therefore, it is what we get from what we do that we make a living. Hence, as you await the next turn in the curve of life, have a plan at hand. Seat not idle for the arm of time is not under your control neither is the world waiting on you.



Therefore, it is unfortunate to conceive the idea that someone owes you a living. You should not in your wildest dream expect that someone has the onus either than you to succeed for you.



Individuals who understood this hard truth have pursued their agenda with great fulfilment. You need to take your destiny into your own hands and work out your empowerment.



Understandably, no one is ready to abandon his or her dream for yours. Because your aspirations and achievements are credited to you, they will forever stand in your name. Hence, you are the master of your destiny.



Pardon me, do not treat these nuggets of cues of life as a whimsical or nonsensical outburst from a jobless entity who has find one through writing.



Nevertheless, the support you will receive might not be as you expect. However, it will be unfortunate for you to ground the realization of your ambition on the help you expect from others and promises. It is similar to drawing your budget with promised funds when the promisor fails, plans become null and void.



Additionally, Franklin Roosevelt said, “In matters of style swim with the current, in matters of principle stand like a rock”. You are to build for yourself a brand of self-principles that can win you goodwill, reputation, image and dignity any day. You should eschew excuses, it’s a drawback syndrome. Rightly so, the founder of modern-day Nursing Florence Nightingale said “I attribute my success to this; I never gave or took any excuse” Do not idle about your vision with excuses.



Despite the above, Norman Vincent Peale, Minister and Author, once said “Empty pockets never held anyone back. Only empty heads and empty hearts can do that" this is severally true. Lack of financial resources can prevent you from achieving targets, but not all. If your head and heart are empty, then you have a problem. You have to feed on facts to gain the needed knowledge to help you plan strategically. What you know is not what will bring you any benefit, it is what you do with what you know is what will benefit you. What you do with the knowledge you have will make that knowledge useful or useless.



Fail not yourself and society, for the world is urgently waiting on you to turn the curve and take the straight of life to contribute your quota.



We are waiting for you go through the mill of life.



Patrick Twumasi



Head, Public Relations



Non-Formal Education Division of MoE



