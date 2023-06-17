Challenges posed by escalating small-scale gold mining: Urgency in prioritising environmental conservation in Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Columnist: Michael Maclean Botwe

Gold mining plays a significant role in the economic development of Ghana. The mining sector, including gold mining, contributes a substantial portion to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and export earnings. In June 2023, Ghana has become the first in Africa for gold production and sixth in the world.



Ghana, known for its rich natural resources, has been grappling with a significant environmental challenge caused by illegal small-scale gold mining, commonly or in local parlance referred to as 'galamsey'. While the lure of quick wealth drives individuals to engage in this illicit activity, the consequences for Ghana's water bodies are dire, health is affected, the air is polluted, lands are degraded, and local communities are negatively impacted.



This piece aims to shed light on the devastating impact of galamsey and emphasise the urgent need for action to protect these invaluable resources in line with achieving SDG goal 13 which talks about “taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts” needed to meet the commitment of the Paris Agreement across mitigation and adaptation efforts.



Challenges



First off, the increasing and unchecked small-scale gold mining causes massive pollution of water bodies and health risks. What this implies is that due to increasing illegal gold mining, about 60% of the water bodies are polluted. For instance, Rivers such as Pra, Daboase, Ankobra, Birim, Enu, Black Volta, Densu, and others are polluted. Also, the toxic chemicals used in galamsey not only pollute water bodies but also endanger the health of communities that rely on

these water sources.



People who consume contaminated water suffer from various ailments, including skin diseases, respiratory issues, and even long-term organ damage. The well-being of both aquatic life and local populations is compromised, creating a vicious cycle of environmental and public health degradation.



Illegal small-scale gold mining has adverse impacts on fishing and livelihoods. Ghana's fishing industry, a vital source of income for many coastal communities, is gravely affected by galamsey. Contaminated water bodies lead to a decline in fish populations, making it difficult for fishermen to sustain their livelihoods. Moreover, the destruction of natural habitats disrupts the

delicate balance of marine ecosystems, further exacerbating the already vulnerable state of the fishing industry.



To further buttress, Illegal small-scale gold mining wreaks havoc on Ghana's

water bodies, posing a severe threat to aquatic ecosystems. The process involves the use of hazardous chemicals, such as mercury, which contaminate the water, poisoning fish, and other aquatic organisms. The release of sediments and debris into the water further disrupts the natural balance, leading to habitat destruction and the loss of biodiversity.



In addition, Ghana often hailed as the 'breadbasket of West Africa' is facing a pressing threat to its agricultural sector caused by illegal small-scale gold mining. Excavation activities, uncontrolled dumping of mining waste, and the use of toxic chemicals like mercury contaminate the soil, rendering it infertile and unsuitable for agriculture.



The resulting land degradation poses a grave threat to food security and the livelihoods of farmers across the country. This is because galamsey operations encroach upon fertile agricultural lands, displacing farmers and disrupting

their livelihoods. The indiscriminate destruction of vegetation and topsoil eliminates valuable arable land, reducing the capacity for crop cultivation.



Ghana's agricultural productivity is significantly hampered as a result, exacerbating the challenges of food production and economic stability. Most importantly, cocoa as cash crop production is adversely affected due to the

activities of illegal small-scale gold miners.



The extraction of gold through galamsey involves the use of chemicals that find their way into nearby water bodies, including rivers and streams that serve as vital sources of irrigation for agricultural activities. For instance, the policy of “One District One Dam 1D1F” of the government to boost agricultural production is heinously impacted by the pollution of rivers and streams. The pollution of these water sources not only affects crop growth but also poses health risks to farmers and consumers.



The reliance on contaminated water for irrigation further exacerbates the already dire situation, compromising the safety and quality of Ghana's agricultural produce. Ghana's farmlands are not just a source of sustenance but also ecosystems supporting diverse plant and animal species. Galamsey activities disrupt these delicate agroecosystems, leading to the loss of biodiversity and the imbalance of natural processes.



The destruction of forests and wetlands, critical components of the agricultural landscape, diminishes the resilience of Ghana's ecosystems, making them more susceptible to climate change and other environmental threats.



Furthermore, Illegal small-scale gold mining operations emit a substantial number of toxic substances into the air, severely compromising Ghana's air quality. During the extraction process, miners burn mercury and use other harmful chemicals to separate gold from ore, leading to the release of toxic fumes and particles. These emissions contain hazardous pollutants such as

mercury vapor, particulate matter, and sulfur dioxide, posing significant risks to both the environment and human health.



Also, the polluted air resulting from galamsey activities directly impacts the health of local communities. Inhalation of toxic fumes and fine particulate matter can lead to a range of respiratory disorders, including bronchitis, asthma, and even chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



The most vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions, face heightened health risks, contributing to the burden of disease and reducing the overall quality of life. Air pollution from illegal small-scale gold mining not only affects human health but also takes a toll on Ghana's delicate ecosystems. Fine particles released into the air settle on vegetation, impairing photosynthesis and reducing agricultural productivity. Moreover, when these particles are deposited into water bodies, they contaminate aquatic ecosystems, disrupting the delicate balance and impacting aquatic life. The resulting ecological degradation further threatens

biodiversity and undermines the overall health of Ghana's environment.



More so, air pollution from galamsey activities contributes to climate change, exacerbating global warming and its associated impacts. The release of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, from burning fossil fuels and vegetation contributes to the greenhouse effect, leading to changes in weather patterns, rising temperatures, and unpredictable climatic conditions. Ghana, like other nations, faces the consequences of climate change, including altered rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and increased vulnerability to natural disasters.



Moreover, Illegal gold mining operations employ hazardous chemicals, such as mercury and cyanide, which are detrimental to human health. Miners, as well as nearby communities, are exposed to these toxic substances through direct contact, inhalation of fumes, and consumption of contaminated water and food. Prolonged exposure to these chemicals can lead to severe health complications, including organ damage, neurological disorders, and even an increased risk of

cancer.



The release of toxic fumes and fine particulate matter during galamsey activities contribute to air pollution, endangering respiratory health. Miners and nearby communities are at high risk of developing respiratory diseases, such as bronchitis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The inhalation of airborne pollutants, including dust and toxic gases, leads to long-term lung damage, reducing lung function and diminishing the overall

quality of life.



Galamsey activities pose specific risks to maternal and child health. Pregnant women exposed to toxic chemicals are at higher risk of complications, including preterm births, low birth weights, and developmental issues in their children. Moreover, children living in mining communities are particularly vulnerable to health hazards, as their growing bodies and developing immune systems are more susceptible to the adverse effects of toxic exposures.



For example, according to a pathologist, “Babies in areas where illegal gold mining takes place are being born with one eye, without genitalia.” Also, The health impact of illegal small-scale gold mining extends beyond physical ailments, affecting mental health and social well-being.



Communities grappling with the consequences of galamsey face increased stress, anxiety, and depression due to the loss of livelihoods, environmental degradation, and social disruptions. The overall social fabric of affected communities is strained, leading to increased poverty, social inequality, and diminished overall quality of life.



Illegal small-scale gold mining often involves the use of mercury and other pollutants that contaminate water bodies. Local communities, especially those reliant on these water sources, face increased risks of waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, and dysentery. The consumption of contaminated water and the bioaccumulation of toxic substances in fish and crops further amplify the health risks, affecting the entire food chain.



Besides, Illegal small-scale gold mining often involves haphazard excavation methods, leaving behind deep and unstable pits. These open pits pose a significant threat to the safety of both miners and unsuspecting community members. The lack of proper safety measures, such as fencing or warning signs, increases the likelihood of accidents and fatalities.



In addition, the presence of unsecured mining pits has resulted in numerous tragic incidents leading to the loss of lives, predominantly among miners and individuals living in close proximity to mining sites.



Unaware of the lurking danger, people inadvertently fall into these pits, often with fatal consequences. The victims include miners seeking their livelihoods, children playing in the vicinity, and unsuspecting passersby. For instance, the loss of lives due to open pits affects not only the immediate victims and their families but also the broader community.



Each tragedy creates a ripple effect of grief, trauma, and social disruption. The emotional toll on affected communities is immeasurable, and the loss of breadwinners further compounds the economic hardships they face.



Finally, the presence of pollutants from galamsey activities poses substantial challenges to the treatment of drinking water. Conventional water treatment processes may not be sufficient to remove or neutralize the specific contaminants introduced by illegal mining. The high levels of mercury and other toxic substances require advanced treatment technologies and increased

investment in infrastructure and expertise to ensure the delivery of safe drinking water to communities.



In doing so, the activities of increasing illegal small-scale gold mining pose long- term economic consequences to the Ghanaian economy. The detrimental effects of galamsey extend beyond the immediate environmental and health concerns. For example, this may compel the country to import water for domestic and industrial uses. Also, the need to treat polluted water places a significant financial burden on the government and water service providers.



Allocating resources for advanced treatment technologies, monitoring systems, and skilled personnel diverts funds that could be allocated to other critical sectors. The economic strain of addressing the consequences of galamsey underscores the importance of preventive measures to protect water sources from pollution in the first place.



Recommendations for the urgent need for action



One of the recommendations for Ghana is to learn and implement what is practiced elsewhere on the globe when it comes to artisanal miners or small-scale mining. As Ghana grapples with the challenges posed by illegal small-scale gold mining, it must learn from countries that have managed to mitigate the negative impacts.



Peru's experience in small-scale gold mining offers valuable insights. The country implemented a formalization process that allows artisanal miners

to operate legally, subject to environmental and social responsibility standards. Through this approach, Peru has promoted dialogue and collaboration between the government, mining communities, and industry stakeholders, fostering sustainable practices and reducing the negative impacts of small-scale mining.



Canada's mining industry is known for its stringent regulatory frameworks, including environmental assessments, community engagement, and corporate social responsibility practices. Ghana can learn from Canada's approach by implementing comprehensive regulations that hold mining operators accountable for environmental protection, community development, and responsible mineral extraction.



In addition, Colombia: Integration of Small-Scale Miners into the Formal Economy

Colombia has made significant strides in integrating small-scale miners into the formal economy.



The country has implemented programs to enhance technical skills, provide access to financing, and support responsible mining practices. Ghana can draw lessons from Colombia's efforts to formalise the small-scale mining sector, ensuring that miners adhere to environmental standards and benefit from legal recognition and support.



Also, Australia's mining industry is recognized for its focus on land rehabilitation and environmental stewardship. The country emphasizes the restoration of mined areas, reforestation, and the preservation of biodiversity. Ghana can learn from Australia's commitment to sustainable mining practices by prioritizing land reclamation, implementing reforestation initiatives, and

fostering environmental stewardship in the small-scale mining sector. In conclusion, South Africa has successfully established artisanal mining cooperatives that promote responsible mining practices, provide technical support, and facilitate access to markets.



These cooperatives help ensure that small-scale miners operate within legal frameworks, adopt safe mining methods, and contribute to local economic development. Ghana can explore the cooperative model to enhance the organization and governance of small-scale mining activities.



Addressing the menace of illegal small-scale gold mining requires a multi-faceted approach involving urgent government intervention, community engagement, and international cooperation. The Ghanaian government must strengthen law enforcement, increase penalties for offenders, and enforce stricter regulations to deter galamsey activities. Community awareness and education programs should be implemented to enlighten individuals about the environmental and health consequences associated with galamsey.



Collaboration with international partners can provide technical expertise, funding, and support to develop sustainable mining practices that protect the environment and promote responsible mining.



Conscious efforts of investing in agriculture. That is the use of Artificial Intelligence(AI) machines in agriculture. This is because the detrimental impact of illegal small-scale gold mining on Ghana's farmlands is a cause for great concern. Urgent action is needed to halt this destructive practice and protect the invaluable resource of agriculture.



The Ghanaian government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, must enforce stricter regulations, enhance monitoring and surveillance mechanisms, and implement effective penalties to deter galamsey activities irrespective of nationality, tribe, gender, ignorance, kingdom, land tenure, party affiliations, or party in government. The punitive measures should be national law and should be applied to the rank and file without fear or favor and they must constitute fairness and firmness.



Investing in sustainable agricultural practices, providing alternative livelihood options, and promoting public awareness about the importance of protecting farmlands are equally critical.



Conclusion



In a nutshell, It is important to note that while gold mining contributes significantly to Ghana's economic development, there are also environmental and social challenges associated with the sector. These include land degradation, water pollution, health-related challenges, and social impacts on local communities. Balancing the economic benefits with sustainable and responsible

mining practices is crucial to ensure long-term economic growth while protecting the environment and promoting social well-being in Ghana.



By addressing the issue at its roots and adopting a holistic approach, Ghana can safeguard its farmlands, ensure food security, and promote sustainable agricultural development. It is time for collective action to preserve this essential resource for the benefit of present and future generations.



Let us rally together to protect Ghana's farmlands and secure a prosperous and sustainable future for all. In doing so, learning from the experiences of other countries can provide valuable insights for Ghana as it seeks to develop a small-scale gold mining industry that minimises negative impacts.



By examining successful models such as Peru's formalisation process, Canada's regulatory frameworks, Colombia's integration efforts, Australia's environmental stewardship, and South Africa's cooperative approach, Ghana can forge a path toward responsible and sustainable small- scale mining practices.



It is crucial for Ghana to engage in knowledge-sharing partnerships, collaborate with international experts, and adapt best practices to its unique context. By leveraging these lessons and implementing effective policies, Ghana can transform its small-scale mining sector into a catalyst for economic development, environmental protection, and social progress. Let us embrace the opportunity to learn from global experiences and chart a course toward a thriving and responsible small-scale gold mining industry in Ghana.