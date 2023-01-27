Chairman Asiedu Nketiah doesn’t know ‘Ghana's problem’

Opinions of Friday, 27 January 2023

Columnist: Charles Yeboah Sir Lord

When radical political decisions backfire, its architects grope for means to assuage the damage done.



Chairman Asiedu Nketiah of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is now seen crawling into the dark corners of Adabraka Street (NDC Office) scrambling for answers to placate the angst of political fanatics that are displeased by the replacement of Hon. Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the Minority Leader in Parliament.



Irate NDC party supporters expressed their disapproval by wearing red armbands and chanting war songs amidst fiery political speeches. They are warning the new party leadership with Asiedu Nketiah as the Chairman and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey as the Secretary respectively to reverse immediately the changes made in the minority caucus of Parliament.



Even some Parliamentarians have come out to deplore the unilateral actions of their party's officials. The MPs claim they were not consulted before the unpopular move.



Answering the media why the need to change the frontbenchers of the minority with general elections approaching, the Chairman of the party justifies the decision by drawing in the NDC's political strategy in the 2024 electioneering.



He said: "the need to substitute the experienced Haruna Iddrisu for Dr. Ato Forson is premised on the economic debate that will dominate next year's elections. Ato Forson is an economist, and his experience will be needed on the minority front this time. Those who have been replaced served their due, and there is now the need for new ideas to take over" (sic).



Will someone ask why Isaac Adongo the not-long-ago economic wizkid of the NDC not included in the team of the new "economic gurus" assembled to bludgeon the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) unto perpetual political oblivion?



Is Chairman Asiedu Nketiah happy with the status quo? Where as a country we only rehash and regurgitate economic terms that are barely understood by the common man on the street?



Perhaps it's the terminologies - haircuts, coupons, and bonds that are bamboozling to a befuddling point the NDC chairman hence his assertion.



When COVID -19 stagnated the world economy and was finally bulldozed to rubble by the Russian - Ukraine war, students of Ghana politics are witnesses to the flaws in our economic ideas.



The status quo can't be allowed at the gates of Ghana's political revolver door.



When are we going to build our economy on the words our people understand? Where are the organic ideas that will give us a befitting rebirth of Ghana's economy?



A documentary on the shame our schoolchildren going through whiles acquiring Basic Education in the Northern Region aired on Joy News was an eyesore. Kids dress up from home and go to school only to lie down on the bare floor to write their exams.



Jesus Christ! And the NDC chairman doesn't see this shameful treatment of Ghana's future as a political currency going into the 2024 contest but only interested in clichés?



God save Ghana.



The players on the field are limping with injuries. The substitutes who are supposed to come to the playing arena with fresh blood and energy are those we see on the touchline with broken bones. Team Ghana is doomed.



The fate of the future is unknown. We the youth that are to suffer the poor decisions of today's leaders are left to the fringes, and we are constantly reminded how young our ages are, not enough to lead a country.



The youth of our country, the old guards are short of ideas that will steer us out of this dark tunnel. Their pride is stopping them from admitting this reality. They are steering us into the abyss with their foot on the doomed economic accelerator. Let us have the means to reject them and wrestle back our country and our future.



God bless Ghana and make us Strong!