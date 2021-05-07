You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2021 05 07Article 1254856

Opinions of Friday, 7 May 2021

Columnist: Samuel Vincent Ansah (Reverend)

Caveat Emptor; Ghana!!!

Caveat Emptor

In the 1800s

All through the 1900s to independence,

The British drove a wedge

Into our oneness,

The schooled and our ancestral dynasties.

They used the philosophy of Lord Lugard[i]

A deception-inspired wisdom

A demon we failed to discern and exorcise

Because we were naïve and preoccupiedly

Self-centered, myopic and small empire builders.

Then came the days of mate me ho;[ii]

In those days we invoked mayhem

And self-inflicted it

Deepening the political gap created by the UGCC/CPP[iii] divide;

A socio-economic-political gorge

Which mutates with chameleon dexterity

Over our four Republics.

Now we have a gargantuan sea monster turtle

Which had survived millennia civilizations

Burrowing into our beach sand and planting innumerable eggs

In the space of our unsophisticated hospitality;
I wonder whether we would have pacing space

When the eggs are hatched in the new world season,

May we not become tenants in our ancestral heritage.

Like simpletons we’ve led him into the privacy of our land

To see our wealth in the ancient groves; an unpardonable error.

Like ego-bloated King Hezekiah[iv]

We have shown him all that is our wealth.

Shameless, he scooped the gold crumbs

Don Diego D’ Azambuja left at La Mina.

He, covertly, is closing the noose around our politico-economic necks

While we trust he is helping our dressing with golden jewelry.

Like spoilt children we keep dangling our necks securely in the noose!

Soon we will be throttled.

Nota Bene!

Time was when he was like us, a poor third world continent
Time is he is unlike us, a rich first world continent;
He never touts his ancient imperial past
But it is a cough that cannot be hemmed in!

CAVEAT EMPTOR! CAVEAT EMPTOR! CAVEAT EMPTOR!

Brothers, it is not enough to intellectualize about our shortcomings

Which is a symptom of our typhoid fever,

We must end the mental epilepsy

We must stop our impulsive decisions!

We must raise the consciousness of our masses

To break the African dependency syndrome.

The man from the West came with bread and cheese

Soon it became our addictive stable food,

China has come with a fishing hook covered with financial bait

We keep swallowing the line and sinker

Soon our intestines would be entangled around the hook

We may discover too late

WE HAVE BEEN FISHED!

