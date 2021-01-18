Opinions of Monday, 18 January 2021

Columnist: Abraham Lartey

Carlos' apology calls for an apology

Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah

Glued to national television in anticipation of the election of a Speaker of Ghana’s next Parliament became the dawn of Ursula-Akandoh chair romance, shouts, and brawls, midnight of kickboxing of ballot boxes, a bold disregard to a court injunction against Mr. Quayson, MP-elect for Assin North, military invasion of Parliament house and ballot thievery by a whole Member of Parliament elect.



History was obviously being wrongly made on the morn of 7th January 2020 as we all watched on National television parliamentarians as Villains strike the hero in our democracy for dead, murder mother Ghana, and bury the faces of the founding fathers of Ghana’s democracy in shame. It was a breakdown of law and order by those who are the ‘scribes’ of the law.



The most appalling incident in my opinion, as I watched all this drama unfold, was the ballot thievery by Honorable Carlos Ahenkorah, MP-elect Tema West, and his venture to bolt with votes. It was later reported that he attempted to consume that which is not food.



This dishonorable act by the honorable Member of Parliament led to many calling for an apology or a disciplinary action against Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah. Mr. Ahenkorah, however, released an apology which in my estimation calls for an apology. My reasons are as follows:



Firstly, “…I did it (stole the ballots) for the grassroots who relied on us (NPP) in power to survive…” Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah. This statement by Mr. Ahenkorah, makes my spirit sour, especially to come from a former Member of Parliament who has sworn an oath in the name of the Almighty God that he will bear true faith and allegiance to the Republic of Ghana as by law established and that he will uphold, preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the Republic of Ghana, to have publicly stated this in an apology is an apology.



It was clear in the apology that Mr. Ahenkorah owed his allegiance to the grassroots who relied on the NPP to survive and not the entire citizenry of the Republic of Ghana.



It became obvious to me that bad politicians after they have taken their oath of office with the Holy Book and lousy thanksgiving services quickly become the beginning and the end to themselves. They then choose to use their office discriminately.



Some have argued that at the time he stole the ballots he had not been sworn in as Member of Parliament but let us not forget that integrity is the consistency of actions, methods, measures, values, and principles. It is doing what is right both morally and legally at all times.



It became clear to me that if Mr. Ahenkorah engaged in this criminal act for his party foot soldiers then he will vote laws and deals that only profit his party.



Secondly, Mr. Ahenkorah stated, “…the NPP in me could not be controlled…” This statement is even more worrying than the earlier one. Does Mr. Ahenkorah have the best interest of Ghana at heart? I believe that at every point in the life of any Ghanaian, it is the Ghana in him that must be difficult to control. It is important to note that Mr. Ahenkorah does not have the best interest of Ghana at heart. He lacks virtue, a sense of justice, dignity, temperance and of course is not magnanimous. As every parent has the responsibility to teach their children the principles of moral, culture, truth, sincerity to be self-responsible, MP’s need to integrate its citizens with responsibility and democratic values. Sadly, Mr. Ahenkorah has proved to be a bad example. His moral compass to know what is absolutely wrong and what is absolutely right is in question.



Finally, Mr. Ahenkorah stated that, “...I will die for my party any day...” People who die for their political party and not their country should be buried in their party soil. Their allegiance and sacrifices are not to the wellbeing of their country. They do not deserve to hold national offices and are a bad example to the citizenry. It is shamefully sad for a former deputy Minister of Trade to utter such words in an apology.



For these reasons, I wish to end here by saying that Carlos’ apology calls for an apology.



Thank you.