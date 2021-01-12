Opinions of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Columnist: Kwaku Adu-Gyamfi

Can you hear me, Alex Kwadwo Agyare of Kade constituency? (Part 1)

Alex Kwadwo Agyare of Kade constituency

Dear Hon. MP Agyare,



Before I dive into it, I would like to be straight- up with you here: Yes, I didn't vote for you (a full disclosure). Not for any personal reasons against you but, I didn't know much about you and your views or vision for our district and communities.



So I presume this piece will never make it to your desk. It will most likely be deleted from your inbox, instantly or a copy will be found in the trash basket in your office. That will be sad and unfortunate!



I know I may have already made some of your people mad as hell, and I haven't even gotten warmed up yet. But let's not let that get in the way of a good suggestion from a dedicated statesman with genuine concerns.



With that out of the way, I'd like you to know that I hold no special brief for any particular ideology, group, party or school of thought, which might want to bring about changes of any kind in our constituency or district.



I'm not a reformer, crusader, social philosopher or economic theorist--Talfiakwa!.



However, I consider myself as a social commentator, a diehard citizen and practical individual; who has devoted his life to guiding Ghana to a brighter future for this generation (especially, the youth in my town) and beyond, so as for them to live up to their potentials and aspirations.



Mr MP, no, I'm not going to disturb you with too many issues right now because you're too busy trying to find your bearings at the jubilee House and Parliament House, and put your small 'administration' together to tackle the mountainous problems you've inherited. However, I know and you know that some issues can't wait for another four more years.



As a new Mp-elect, you're going to get a lot of advisers, and ideas from all over the place, so I need to get your undivided attention now before your office gets so crowded and clogged by job seekers, 'fortune hunters,' and "political parasites".



I'm a realist---in the most realistic sense of the word. I appreciate the fact that this(and never will be) the best time for the people in my district and constituency to see the socio-economic Promised land. Nevertheless, this is the most difficult time in the history of Ghana. But, that doesn't mean that one must not under any circumstance, raise questions, give suggestions, voice out doubts, scratch his hair, raise any eyebrow or seek improvement. In other words, it does no one any good to pretend there is never anything wrong in our society and constituency; therefore there is no need to strive for improvement. In our communities, anything that in any way affects the welfare of the public especially; the youth and children could never be precluded from continuing critical scrutiny, examination and criticisms.



With all that in mind, here are my suggestions and concerns:



1. I have heard--and I'm sure you also heard--a lot of weeping and moaning during your campaigning season about the state of the country and the district. Their dissatisfaction has three main related causes: first, government does many things they don't like. Secondly, every time the government does something it ends up costing them too much money. The cost always outweighs the benefit. In other words, the people who pay for the government are the people whom the government seems least interested in serving. Thirdly, their MPs take them for granted after the election. You could say that they're not mad at the government, but the people who run it.



2.We don't need Mother Teresa to lead us. We all have our weaknesses and flaws so look deeply within yourself and see how you can turn your weakness into advantages to benefit your constituency. Be frank with your electorate. Don't be afraid to admit to the people when you screw- up badly(which you will do once in a while)Once you do that your fan club membership will soar into the stratosphere.



3.We definitely and desperately need well-rounded future leaders, therefore we have to provide after-school programs during vacations and well-equipped recreational centres in our towns and villages to give the children the emotional and psychological nourishment in their formative years so that they can tune -up their creative and inquisitive minds.



4.I don't know if you're aware that our future leaders(esp. the disadvantaged ones in our villages) have no future of their own. Therefore, they have resorted to drug abuse, booze and other social vices to numb their pains, frustration, hopelessness and haplessness. There is a need to give our youth the reasons to be optimistic before it's too late. Show me a nation that has conveniently and deliberately neglected her youth's aspirations and potentials and I'll show you a nation whose future is shaky and risky.



5.There is a need to learn Chinese language and alphabet (instead of French) very seriously in our school system because China is technically our next-door neighbour. Right now we're handicapped when it comes to dealing with them on a one-on-one basis. This is a national security issue when you come to think of it. But, we have turned our heads the other way as if the language barrier is not an important part of the national security equation.



I thank you, sir, for your undivided attention. You'll definitely hear from me again, and again after your 'honeymoon'. Meantime, let's keep hope alive and akwaaba !!.