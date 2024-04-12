Can the driver's mate survive election 2024?

Opinions of Friday, 12 April 2024

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Some English Language tips: be careful not to form comparative or superlative adjectives that already describe a unique or extreme condition. For example: do not write or say 'most perfect' or 'more unique'.



When giving the age of a person or a period of time up to a hundred, write in words, but use figures for those which are over one hundred. Example: Ama is fifty years old. Her grandmother is 102 years old; Kofi has held the position of Branch Manager for thirteen years. His company has been in this country for 106 years.



Folks, I attend a church where destinies are fulfilled and miracles happen daily. I'm, therefore, a believer in destiny: and my belief in providence is getting stronger by the day looking at what is happening in our political landscape.



I will agree with those who believe that a child who will die can never be saved even if he or she is put under the armpit of the Pope.



I have also always believed that President Mahama has been ordained by God to rule and that the 2024 polls are going to be the easiest in the history of our Fourth Republic. Despite the seeming resolve by the ruling party to stay in power at all costs, I see fate at work.



With the campaign season for the general elections getting underway, the electorate may have already decided to vote the ruling NPP out of office in December 2024. And indications are clear.



There are five reasons for this decision. The first is public discontent and anger about the NPP’s corruption and mismanagement, the second is the split within the ranks of the ruling party, the third is the eight-year cycle between the NPP and the NDC, the fourth is the NPP's failure to fulfil most of its campaign promises, and the fifth is the overwhelming lack of public trust in the NPP's flag-bearer for the 2024 presidential election.



Kikikikikiki, I want to borrow Bukom Banku's words: "What can come, can come." The driver's mate seems to be fulfilling destiny; and like a dying child under the armpit of the Pope, he could have all the advantage of incumbency, but can never be saved.