Can any right-thinking government choose a cathedral over Saglemi Housing Project?

Opinions of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Columnist: Bola Ray Jnr

Can any level-headed government that thinks critically and rationally choose a cathedral over a project that will ease burdens on millions of citizens and generate large revenue for the country? I think all is not well with this government.



This government should stay off the Saglemi Housing Project if they can't continue with it.



Yesterday at a Meet the Press Session, the sector Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye revealed that government is exhausted and handicapped and can't continue with the Saglemi project.



I want to state for a fact that, this project was started by the then NDC government before and carried out to a state of almost completion before handing over power in 2017.



If Nana Addo and his cohorts cannot continue the project, it must be left intact.



We won't sit aloof and watch Nana Addo sell this multi-million project to his family and friends as he did on other projects.



Nana Akufo-Addo needed over $300 million to complete a self-promised cathedral and he's selling off a project that needs only $46 million to be completed because government claimed he's handicapped.



What kind of thinking is this one?



What kind can it be?