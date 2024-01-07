Building the Ghana we want: Why John Dramani Mahama should be Ghana’s president

Opinions of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Columnist: Michael Agbesi Kelly

John Dramani Mahama, a name that resonates with leadership, development, and unity, is a figure who has proven his mettle in the political landscape of Ghana. His vision for a prosperous Ghana is one that encompasses all sectors of the economy, promising a brighter future for all Ghanaians.



This article aims to shed light on the reasons why John Dramani Mahama should become Ghana’s president and how his 24-hour economic policy could be the key to building the Ghana we want.



Proven Leadership: Having previously served as the President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, Mahama has the experience and knowledge necessary to steer the country towards prosperity. His tenure saw significant strides in infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. This proven track record of leadership and development makes him a strong candidate for the presidency.



Vision for Economic Growth: Mahama has consistently emphasized his commitment to fostering economic growth. His 24-hour economic policy is a testament to this commitment. This policy aims to maximize productivity by ensuring that industries operate around the clock, thereby creating more jobs and boosting the economy. This approach is innovative and has the potential to significantly transform Ghana’s economy.



Commitment to Education: Mahama’s dedication to education is evident in his efforts to improve the quality of education in Ghana. His administration introduced progressive policies like the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, which has significantly increased school enrollment rates. Education is the backbone of any nation’s development, and Mahama’s commitment to this sector is commendable.



Infrastructure Development: Under Mahama’s leadership, Ghana saw significant infrastructure development. His commitment to improving the country’s infrastructure is a key aspect of his vision for a prosperous Ghana. Good infrastructure is a catalyst for economic growth, and Mahama’s focus on this sector is a step in the right direction.



Unity and Inclusivity: Mahama is known for his commitment to unity and inclusivity. His leadership style is one that brings people together, fostering a sense of national unity. This is crucial for the development of any nation, as it ensures that all citizens feel represented and included in the nation’s progress.



Commitment to Healthcare: Mahama’s administration saw significant improvements in the healthcare sector, with the expansion of healthcare facilities and the introduction of policies aimed at improving healthcare delivery. His commitment to healthcare is a testament to his dedication to the welfare of the Ghanaian people.



In conclusion, John Dramani Mahama’s experience, vision for economic growth, commitment to education, infrastructure development, unity, and healthcare make him an ideal candidate for the presidency. His 24-hour economic policy has the potential to transform Ghana’s economy, creating jobs, and fostering growth. By voting for Mahama, we can build the Ghana we want together.



Building the Ghana we want together!