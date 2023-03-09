Building a positive self image for a successful life

Opinions of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Columnist: Elliot Senyo Fiadufe

Everyone has consciously or unconsciously created picture or image of him/herself in the mind. It is possible that some people may recognize it whilst others won’t, but it is there, complete down to the last detail. This self-image is our own conception of the 'sort of person I am.'



These images have consciously been built over the years from our own beliefs and disbeliefs. Most of these beliefs about ourselves have unconsciously been formed from our past experiences, our successes and failures, our humiliations, our triumphs, and the way other people have reacted to us, especially people we shared our early childhood times with. From all these we mentally construct a self (or a picture of a self).



Once an idea or a belief about ourselves goes into this picture it becomes 'truth,' as far as we are concerned personally. We do not question its validity, but proceed to act upon.



The self-image is the driver of a person, it tells the beholder how to behave or the action to take amidst a situation. The self-image is totally different from the physical self. When one looks into the mirror, he or she sees a reflection of the physical self in the mind, but there is another self that is created in the mind, this cannot be seen, this self-determines ones capabilities and inculpabilities and the secret is that; it is been created by the beholder.



Specifically, all your actions, feelings, behavior, even your abilities, are always consistent with this self-image. Note the word: always. In short, you will "act like" the sort of person you conceive yourself to be. You will always act like this except you lose your mind temporarily or permanently hence you cannot get access to the original storage device (mind) where you stored your self-image.



For example; a person might behave differently when drunk and differently when not drunk, the reason being that when one drinks, his brains are affected and he might easily forget a lot see himself differently, so is a madman who has lost his brains. This is where stuffs are kept, so is the self-image.



Since it has become evident that the self-image affects our lives tremendously, a careful look must be given to it. People must consciously build a good and healthy self-image so as to have a successful life. According to Maxwell Maltz “The self-image is a premise, a base, or a foundation upon which your entire personality, your behavior, and even your circumstances are built.



As a result, our experiences seem to verify and thereby strengthen our self-images, and either a vicious or a beneficent cycle, as the case may be, is set up”.



The first and foremost thing one must do when trying build a healthy self-image is by deciding to build a positive image and thinking positively. Many at times, people think negatively of themselves. Perhaps it may be as a result of the already created self-image they had of themselves.



To wipe this off, we must totally resist from adding to the crowd of people who don’t believe in us. The worst thing one can do to him or herself is not believing. When you believe in yourself, you close the chance of others speaking ill into you and directly or indirectly limiting you. You must start saying stuffs like; I am going in for this job, I will pass this exam, I am definitely going to be wealthy and more. Saying these alone cannot work except you decide to entirely create a positive self-image.



Jesus admonished us on the folly of putting a patch of new material on an old' garment or of putting new wine into old bottles. Our new believes must be consistent with our new self-image. We must use hopeful statements and also be kind to ourselves.



We must also consciously surround ourselves with people who encourages us and desist from staying close to those who discourages us. People are good at letting people down and making them feel they are not up to the task.



Footballers even at the verge of losing can change situations when their supporters applaud and cheer them up. With this, parents must assist their children. At the Tabula Blanca stage, children must be assisted to believe in themselves, they must be encouraged to do stuffs they personally feel they cant do.



Another way is that we accept who we are physically. among the various selves we have, the physical self is the most see. When a person dislikes how he looks physically, it affects the other selves. For instance, a cripple who says he can drive will definitely drive. When you agree with yourself that you are not beautiful, then don't try contesting in a beauty pageant.



Our physical self is just how we look like, and who others see as to look, you only prove them wrong or right. Our real self is not seen o3utwardly, it is seen in our results and actions. The real self is the self image and is centered within us, it is only seen when we let it out.



Finally, we must refrain from comparing ourselves to other people, everyone is unique in their special ways. we must all not be equal. what one loves to do or can do is totally different from the other. ones interest and capabilities differ. To build a positive self image, we must totally desist from comparing ourselves to others.



This sometimes brings disappointments which hence creates negative thoughts in our minds. We can appreciate others when they do well, but we must not compare ourselves to them. We can aspire to be like others (Social Status), but let us not compare ourselves to them.



Building a positive self image in most cases will lead to a successful life.