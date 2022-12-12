Brogya, the loser is playing chess here

Opinions of Monday, 12 December 2022

Columnist: Dela Coffie

The loser of the National Youth leadership contest, Brogya Genfi says he's not accepting the outcome of the elections and that it ain’t over till the fat lady sings.



Well, for me, this stance is utterly twisted and cynically driven. It is also an assault on our collective intelligence as people who have chosen to belong to the party of Rawlings.



Again, it is frigging sacrilegious for a cat to lose a fight to a mouse and claim later that the mouse used unfair tactics to win.



Oh yes, the facts have got to be faced - the election was never between Brogya and Pablo - The whole contest was clearly down to the NDC establishment on one hand and Pablo on the other hand.



Of course, everything including the processes leading up to the elections favoured Brogya - His collaborators and enablers at the party’s helm of leadership did everything possible for him to sail through as a puppet leader.



But even with this huge support, he still lost.



So, there you have it, actually, there’s no more debating Brogya's blatant lack of fitness and capability to serve as National Youth Organiser.



It’s well past time to open the blinds, but then again, now that he's insisting on being scummy, to the extent of acting like a teenager who found the keys to the liquor cabinet, the day will come when he'll have to answer for his drunken behavior.



Vive la révolution????????????