Bring Alan's supporters to join Mahama fulfil the 24-hour economy - Abed Bandim to Solomon Owusu

Opinions of Monday, 11 December 2023

Columnist: Dr. Abed Bandim, MP for Bunkpurugu

Dr Solomon Owusu, a Ghanaian mining engineer in Minnesota, USA, has in a viral message asked NPP supporters to vote for Alan Kyerematen so that he can honour John Mahama’s 24-hour economy pledge.



Dr Solomon Owusu’s message is also available in an article written by Lawrence Odoom.



We in the great NDC party see this as a welcome positive development with manifold positive implications.



Firstly, it goes without saying that both Alan Kyerematen (Alan Cash) and Dr Owusu believe in the 24-hour economy idea of John Mahama. As the saying goes, “great minds think alike”.



The only presidential nominee who has a small mind on the 24-hour economy is well, never mind; we all know his name.



According to Dr Owusu and several other NPP sources, John Mahama’s 24-hour economy is an original idea by Alan Cash.



Some NDC folk are also showing evidence from our previous manifestos that suggest the idea is from the NDC.



Here’s a perspective from JA Kufuor.



During the 2000 election campaign, a caller confronted JA Kufuor on radio about who coined the slogan "Aseeho".



Aseeho was an Akan term which transliterated that the electorate should vote for Kufuor whose image was at the bottom of the ballot paper.



The caller suggested that it was Christine Churcher, an NPP heavyweight who popularised the term.



Another caller suggested that it was Cape Coast taxi drivers who made the sign with their thumb, thereby popularising it.



Kufuor replied: ideas are universal and indicated that he identified with it, simpliciter.



Kufuor holds a PPE from Oxford, hence his perspective is important.



In the same vein, we in the NDC welcome all well meaning Ghanaians to join John Mahama run the 24-hour economy come January 2025 since he has already laid some solid foundations.



Take Honourable ABA Fuseini's Sagnarigu constituency, for example.



This is the only constituency in Ghana on the record where all 25 communities got electricity at a go.



"This happened through the Self Help Electrification Programme (SHEP) with just a phone call by President Mahama to Dr Oteng Agyei, then Energy minister," ABA Fuseini told me in my office in Parliament on Monday.



In other words, when the idea is good, John Mahama acts on it right away.



I wish to assure Dr Solomon Owusu that I'm personally taking his small scale mining ideas to John Mahama.



Yes, we have the men. And the women too.



The message of the Yuletide (Christmas) season we're ushering in now is that all men and women of goodwill are united in the same ideas that will take the clueless, corrupt and confused Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration into opposition.



Our men and women also include the reported 600K+ Afrafranto supporters who turned out for Alan Cash in Kumasi last week.



We urge Dr Solomon Owusu, the erudite spokesperson for Alan Cash to help increase the Kumasi rally to One million voters next time around.



One million NPP Ashanti Region votes in 2024 given instead to either Mahama or Alan or both is all that is needed to chase the elephant back into the bush where they can no longer destroy the rivers through Galamsey.



As Victor Hugo said: "There's no power on earth that can stop an idea whose time has come."



Viva la 24-hour economie.