Bright Dwomoh makes valid case for Music Producers Awards in Ghana

Opinions of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Columnist: Bright Dwomoh

That’s a great idea! Music producers play a crucial role in shaping the sound and success of a song.



Recognizing their contributions through awards would not only give them the recognition they deserve but also inspire and encourage others to pursue a career in music production.



Awards could be given in various categories such as Best Producer of the Year, Best New Producer, or even genre-specific awards. It would be an exciting opportunity to celebrate the talent and creativity of music producers and further elevate the music industry as a whole.



Here are some reasons why Ghana would benefit from having such awards by ghanasong.com



1. Recognition of local talent: Ghana has a vibrant music industry with talented producers who deserve recognition for their contributions. Music Producers awards would provide a platform to showcase and celebrate their work, giving them the acknowledgment they deserve.



2. Promotion of local music industry: Awards dedicated to music producers can help promote the local music industry in Ghana. By highlighting the skills and creativity of Ghanaian producers, it can attract attention and support from both local and international audiences, leading to increased exposure and opportunities for Ghanaian artists.



3. Encouragement for aspiring producers: Having Music Producers awards would serve as inspiration and motivation for aspiring producers in Ghana. It would demonstrate that music production is a respected and valued profession, encouraging more individuals to pursue careers in this field and contribute to the growth of the industry.



4. Industry networking and collaboration: Awards ceremonies bring together professionals from various sectors of the music industry.

Music Producers awards in Ghana would provide a platform for producers to connect with artists, managers, and industry executives, fostering collaborations and partnerships that can further enhance the quality and diversity of Ghanaian music.



5. Economic impact: A thriving music industry can have a positive economic impact on a country. Music Producers awards can contribute to the growth of the industry by attracting investments, sponsorships, and partnerships. This, in turn, can create employment opportunities and generate revenue for the local economy.



Music Producers awards in Ghana would not only recognize and celebrate the talent of local producers but also contribute to the overall development and success of the Ghanaian music industry.



The call for an awards scheme specifically tailored to beat makers and sound engineers stems from the belief that their contributions are just as important as those of DJs.



While DJs have been honored through various awards ceremonies over the years, the beat makers and sound engineers who provide the foundation for their success have been left without a platform to showcase their talent and receive well-deserved recognition.



Industry professionals argue that beat makers and sound engineers are responsible for creating the unique sounds and beats that make Ghanaian music so distinctive. Their expertise in music production, mixing, and mastering is essential in bringing the creative visions of artists to life.



Without their contributions, many of the hit songs and albums that have propelled Ghanaian artists to international fame would not exist.



By establishing an awards scheme for beat makers and sound engineers, the industry hopes to not only acknowledge their talent but also inspire upcoming talents to pursue careers in music production and sound engineering. Recognizing their contributions would also encourage more collaboration between artists and these unsung heroes behind the scenes.



Some stakeholders in the music industry have already begun discussions on how to initiate the process of creating an awards scheme dedicated to beat makers and sound engineers. They are urging professionals in these fields to come together, unite their voices, and fight for their rightful place in the industry.



Ghana’s beat makers and sound engineers are being called upon to wake up and demand the recognition they deserve. It is time for them to take a stand, advocate for their own awards scheme, and ensure that their invaluable contributions to the music industry are celebrated alongside other key players.



As the music industry in Ghana continues to evolve, it is essential to acknowledge and honor the diverse talents that contribute to its success. The establishment of an awards scheme for beat makers and sound engineers would not only be a step towards inclusivity but also a testament to the country’s commitment to nurturing and celebrating its musical heritage.