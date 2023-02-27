Bridging the gap between volunteerism and national development

Opinions of Monday, 27 February 2023

Columnist: KWADWO YE-LARGE(THE POLITICAL DOCTOR )

Volunteerism is a vital aspect of development, as it is an effective means of creating social change, building a sense of community, and addressing issues that affect individuals and communities. Volunteerism is defined as the provision of unpaid services by individuals or groups, without any expectation of monetary compensation or personal gain. While volunteerism is often seen as a means of providing aid and support to those in need, it also has broader implications for national development.



In many developing countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, volunteerism has been an essential tool for development. Volunteers have played a critical role in the delivery of healthcare services, education, environmental conservation, and disaster management. Volunteerism has also been an effective means of promoting social cohesion and national unity, as it fosters a sense of shared responsibility and collective action.



Despite the many benefits of volunteerism, there remains a gap between volunteerism and national development. Many volunteer initiatives are poorly organized, lack adequate resources, and fail to achieve meaningful impact. This can lead to disillusionment among volunteers and a lack of trust in the ability of volunteerism to effect change. To bridge this gap, there is a need for a more strategic approach to volunteerism that integrates volunteerism into national development plans and ensures that volunteer initiatives are properly supported and resourced.



One way to bridge the gap between volunteerism and national development is through the establishment of a national volunteer program. A national volunteer program is a government-led initiative that aims to promote volunteerism as a means of achieving national development goals. Such a program can provide a platform for volunteers to engage in meaningful activities that contribute to national development, while also providing support and resources to ensure the success of volunteer initiatives.



A national volunteer program can also help to address some of the challenges that volunteers face, such as a lack of recognition and support. Through the program, volunteers can be given formal recognition for their contributions, and the government can provide resources such as training, transport, and accommodation to ensure that volunteers are adequately supported.



In addition to a national volunteer program, there is a need for greater collaboration between volunteer organizations, government agencies, and private sector stakeholders. Collaboration can help to pool resources, share best practices, and coordinate volunteer activities to achieve maximum impact. This can be achieved through the establishment of a national volunteer network, which can serve as a platform for information sharing and collaboration among stakeholders.



Another way to bridge the gap between volunteerism and national development is through the integration of volunteerism into school curriculums. By teaching young people the value of volunteerism and providing opportunities for them to engage in volunteer activities, we can build a culture of volunteerism that will contribute to national development. This can be achieved through the development of service-learning programs that integrate volunteerism into the school curriculum.



Finally, there is a need for greater public awareness and appreciation of the role of volunteers in national development. By highlighting the contributions of volunteers and their impact on communities, we can inspire more people to get involved in volunteerism and build a stronger culture of volunteerism in our society.



In conclusion, volunteerism has enormous potential to contribute to national development. To bridge the gap between volunteerism and national development, there is a need for a more strategic approach that integrates volunteerism into national development plans, establishes a national volunteer program, promotes collaboration among stakeholders, integrates volunteerism into school curriculums, and raises public awareness and appreciation of volunteerism. With these measures in place, we can harness the power of volunteerism to achieve meaningful and sustainable development.