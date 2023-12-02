Breaking glass ceilings: Kosi Yankey-Ayeh as a model of female leadership in Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Columnist: Prince A. A. Sadat

In the landscape of impactful leadership, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh stands as a shining example, steering the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) towards transformative initiatives for youth empowerment and enterprise development. As the dynamic CEO of GEA, she has played a pivotal role in the implementation of the YouStart programme, an instrumental component of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP) and the Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP).



Under Kosi Yankey-Ayeh's visionary leadership, GEA successfully orchestrated the disbursement of GH¢100 million in grant support to startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2023.



This monumental effort, executed through the YouStart programme, has impacted over 30,000 beneficiaries, creating ripples of positive change in the entrepreneurial landscape of Ghana.



At a recent Grant Signing Ceremony in Accra, Vice President Alhaji Bawumia acknowledged and celebrated the unwavering commitment of Kosi Yankey-Ayeh and her team. He expressed gratitude for her dynamic leadership, which has been instrumental in fostering the growth and development of startups and MSMEs in the country.



Kosi Yankey-Ayeh's role as the spearhead of GEA goes beyond the successful implementation of financial initiatives. She has been a driving force behind providing Business Management Training to over 30,000 young individuals and MSMEs, contributing to their skill enhancement and business.



In a nation where female leadership is gaining prominence, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh's appointment as the CEO of GEA serves as a model of empowerment and capability. Her dedication to youth empowerment and enterprise development has not only showcased the positive impact of female leadership but has also set a precedent for inclusive and visionary governance.



The transformative projects initiated by Kosi Yankey-Ayeh align with a broader vision of creating an entrepreneurial economy, turning ideas into tangible results. Her leadership at GEA has become synonymous with comprehensive and holistic enterprise development, emphasizing the importance of mentorship, training, and financial support.



As Ghana celebrates the strides made under the YouStart intervention, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh emerges as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring leaders, particularly women. Her vision for youth empowerment and commitment to creating a prosperous future exemplify the impact a dedicated leader can have on the socio-economic landscape of a nation. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh's journey at the helm of GEA not only propels Ghana towards a brighter future but also serves as a testament to the potential of female leadership in driving positive change on a national scale.