Booing at the President – The beginning of anti-galamsey resistance

Opinions of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Columnist: Fadi Dabbousi

The big boys are galamseying all over the place, turning the soil, unfortunately, not for growing food, but rather for growing their stomachs with gold. This is coming at a great cost to the cocoa industry; to the ecosystem; to climatic conditions; to our existence; to our very knit and fabric.



The NPP leadership has failed the President in such an appalling manner. Where the Ashanti Regional chairman of my great party is a gold glutton tilling the soil looking for gold to decorate his teeth with, his love for gold has crowded his faculty, one that I doubt he has at all. The DCEs, MCEs, Assembly leaders, and some Parliamentarians are neck-deep in this devastation. It did not come to me as a surprise that the failed immediate past national chairman is fighting for the Chinese destroyers! What dogged betrayal is that?



While The Ashanti Regional leadership should have made sure that all was in order before the President arrived, the lapses in organisation were visible even as they camouflaged their hypocritical agenda. You just could make inferences from their awkward demeanour! Subtly, it would seem to me that the booing was an act of instigation against the president for the anti-galamsey war that has begun in earnest, fully fledged with the mighty military, gear, and all!



Would, that I could embrace the President for the love he has for Ghana! Would, that I could embrace the President for the love that he has for Ghanaians! Would that I could embrace the President for the love he has for humanity! A selfless leader with a golden vision! Well, Mr. President, go on and stop galamsey, even if it costs us the polls, after all the galamsey that was proliferated and “china-tised” by the NDC has caught on with some of the bigwigs from our own! We are being called upon to break the eight when it seems that we are about to break our backs with the dishonesty from within!



Mr. President, let us not forget the Akan saying, “S3 aboa b3 kawo a 3fre wontoma”! Do not be deterred! Shun them and continue to fight for Mother Ghana. It is your calling, a holy calling!



Shame on those criminal persons who have chosen gold over Ghana! Shame on those who have chosen gold over posterity! Shame on those who play angel when the devil lives in the depths of their hearts!



Booing the President can be read in two ways: a) disenchantment with the unfortunate circumstances that the world has forced on us, and I do understand that the majority of sensible people do acknowledge that these conditions are exogenous; b) the rented mouth-gobbling retards wobbled their bottom-sized lips because their galamsey children will soon be at their doorsteps disturbing them for money that they would rather Ghana burned than giving out.



And of course, the titans of galamsey are all over the place pushing a political agenda in the hope of winning the 2024 elections. Asiedu Nketia and his assigns in the vulture party, the NDC, have made it clear that they would not stop galamsey. In other words, they will continue with the devastation until the rivers become masses of floating mercury and albinism cum dwarfism become the curse of our reproduction.



So, I won’t be surprised if the NDC fools and some of our NPP fools team up to drive home the idea that galamsey cannot and must not be touched!



The scenario is no different from the bankers who hide behind a smoke screen giving their foreign exchange reserves to forex bureaus who in turn give out to the black market vendors in a criminal and dubious manner of acquiring wealth; dirty wealth that is impacting negatively on the economy and the general living conditions of our nation! Atemoda mow) ns3m peeeee!



Booing the President is the first strategy in the opposition to the anti-galamsey war. Of course, the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will neither relent nor backtrack. We should expect an escalation in a manner instigated by the NDC leadership and those two-timing greedy bastards from our hood as the war on galamsey picks momentum!



However, Mr. President, we must be very vigilant this time because those who were first charged with checking galamsey are now very rich. I am sorry that we can hardly find an honest person in this fight! You have so much honesty, dignity, and self-respect in sharp contrast to those chameleons perched on the branches of our great NPP tradition!



Mr. President, toase wate! Y3 tai woakye!