Bono East Constituency Chairmen of NDC must desist from throwing tantrums over trivial issues - The petition against the Regional Secretary in perspective

Opinions of Monday, 8 May 2023

Columnist: Mathew Atanga

I write as a concerned constituency executive in relation to a petition making the rounds that is purported to emanate from our constituency chairmen. I was shocked after perusing the supposed petition not because of the justification thereon, but significantly, the basic errors that marred the whole piece. A document of a caliber should at least depict the status of our revered constituency chairmen.



Now on the substantive issue, what would necessitate the leaders of the party in the constituencies to seek to attack, denigrate and disrespect the secretary of the region in that manner?



What exactly were/are the issues here, I asked myself! So I decided to read carefully the petition for the third time to find out what they say was/is his crime. But none I found!



Basically, someone has a problem with the secretary and probably recalls there was an old audio which was discarded when same people wanted to make a case out of nothing. So since the said audio sort to inspire the constituency secretaries to give out their best, same to the chairmen would mean their relevance would be subdued, then it was easy to instigate these chairmen against the young vibrant Regional secretary.



This is the only sense that I could deduce from the wasted venture of a petition. But why will anyone wishing for the progress of the party and of course JM, have problem with a Regional secretary who is running everywhere in the constituencies to ensure that the party is effectively run? So the chairmen by their petition wants to encourage the wheelchair type of secretary where he will sit in his office at the region just to issue directives to constituencies?



Is that what they want the secretary to do? This petition is completely unnecessary!



Still on the petition, now that the chairmen are up in arms against the secretary of the region for allegedly assuring his secretaries that he would empower them to be powerful than the chairmen, then the skies must plug down before that mere communication error. So what do they expect the constituency secretaries whom the chairmen view as their rivals to also do?



Maybe rise up in support of their boss, of course! And when that happens, where will be the harmony that is required to promote team work which is prerequisite for success?



We must as a matter of party interest desist from engaging in these trivial issues and allow the to party run. The regional Secretary who is a University lecturer as well as registrar of a Law Faculty (private) and few miles away from finishing his PhD and LLM, and has served in the party through all the ranks to the region cannot suddenly become naive of his responsibilities and limits as a regional secretary.



Let's stop frustrating the young man and allow him to perform his functions as the chief scribe of the party in the region.



Maybe, I will pause here but will make a passionate call to our constituency chairmen, to seriously consider the position that they hold and advise themselves in matters like this. I'm just wondering what will make the 16 Regional chairmen to write such petition against the party's General Secretary for whatever reason. Think about this! I foresee that, it will come to a point that the various departments of the party will start scrambling against one another over who's position is more important and who is not if we all decide to engage in these kinds of divisive pettiness.



Meanwhile, let me use this medium to declare my unflinching support for the good work of the regional secretary. He should not be discourage from doing what we voted him to do. There are such impediments everywhere, even in the house of God, the pull-him-down syndrome still thrives, how much in politics! He should always remember that, it is the party people that he works to impress but not a selected few who thinks he must subject his authority to their manipulation before they like him.



Long live NDC!

Long live Bono East Region!