Boakye Agyarko, a risen star In the NPP for Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Columnist: Adreba Abrefa Damoa

Those who have ever had an occasion to listen to Boakye Agyarko, doing political analysis for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration on Oman radio and Net2 Tv would bear with me that he is indeed a well groomed, knowledgeable, brilliant, and shining star in the NPP, who is full of political wisdom and managerial skills, and therefore cannot be dispensed with, most particularly in this period of need, when Ghana is in dire socio-economic and development crisis.



This is notwithstanding the fact that the administration had acted irrationally towards him, by removing this hardworking 'gentle giant' from office as Energy Minister, for having done no wrong. All because he had fallen prey in a hostile gang.



What would anger someone to act on as basis to resign from the party out of frustration, and begin voicing out stories of dreaming incredible imaginations, Boakye Agyarko would frown on it in silence, all for his love, loyalty, and patriotism towards the party and Ghana. He never uttered a word, after Akufo-Addo had removed him from the Energy Ministry, though he could have.



Anger, it is said, evokes a wicked will of vengeance, yet Agyarko would suppress any act of provocation coolly, control his temper, and continue serving, not only his party, but also his nation, Ghana to the best of his ability.



Even when out of office under the pretext of denigrating him and his political pursuits, he never refused to answer calls to him for his opinion and advised from those in power to solve issues that were overbearing to them.



It will be unbelievable to learn for the first time from this script that Boakye Agyarko was beckoned to serve as Finance Minister, but he refused, on the basis that it would impede on his desire for the NPP leadership, and even if, he would have to resign sooner than later.



He has submitted himself to the President and his Attorney general to arraign him before any Court of competent jurisdiction to prosecute him, and if found guilty of any malfeasance, to be imprisoned, but the president has no criminal charge against him, hence his inability to do so.



More interestingly, yet most annoyingly, Agyarko was once invited by the president to his office where he was taunted to drop his intended NPP leadership and presidential ambition, yet not giving any reason. Our presidential hopeful, Agyarko declined President Akufo-Addo's order to him as follows: "it is not in my cards, nor my interest".



Then, he walked out of his office.



The devil, in most of its mischievous ways, with malevolent eyes, penetrates into those who are endowed with great potentials, and always seeks to destroy them in the bud. Boakye Agyarko has always been the biggest threat to the presidency by reason of his ability to use his innovative ideas to project into future needs for Ghana.



His plan to create a massive solar powered energy bank to annihilate Dumsor, to provide sustainable power to industries, and extra excess power to be exported to neighbouring countries was such a rare extraordinary proactive innovation that made him spiteful and envied, rather than admired and praiseworthy. Had he accomplished his foresight for energy supply, his achievements would dwarf those of all others, and would be an unchallengeable leadership and presidential material for the NPP and Ghana. He therefore had to be sacrificed, and not only that, with intended slur on him



Notwithstanding all the trauma of purposive atimy intended to damage his image and political career, Boakye has gone round the country, bidding Party members and followers for unity.



Not only is he craving for unity, his doctrine of believing in the future is a strong indication that Hon. Boakye Agyarko is not only a Party man, but a strong nationalist who has Ghana seated in his heart.



National leadership is no fanciful matter of who talks and shouts most with little knowledge and experience of political administration. It's not about who has millions of Dollars to splash out to the crowd. It's all about knowledge, experience, and competence to hold the forth.



Boakye Agyarko has several alternatives that if pursued and enforced with prudence and diligence, will surely overturn Ghana's debt-ridden economy gradually, to meet with his aspirations for the future generations.



Kyeremateng Boakye Agyarko is a silent but formidable, disciplined and well principled personality in the NPP, and in Ghana