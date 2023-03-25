Black Stars Ayekoo: A befitting farewell to Atsu

Opinions of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Columnist: Charles Yeboah

96th minute magic goal, another iconic moment for a Black Star.



When all hopes were lost, six minutes was added to the regulation time. The Black Antelopes were impassable Red Sea in their goal area. Their defense was impenetrable.



As it was the magic made by Christian Atsu on the day he played his last match for his Turkish club, Ghana Black Stars registered a one memorable goal. Coincidentally, in a semblance of Providence, the lead up to the goal was through a free kick. A spot not different from the angle, Atsu slotted in his 96th minute goal on the eve of his terrific death under the rubble caused by an earthquake.



A befitting farewell worship to the Black Star prodigy, Atsu.



Antoine Semenyo has lightened up the skies of Kumasi. There's now a cause to bring back the love.



Until the final minute, until the final whistle, don't underestimate a Black Star.



Hurray!



The first leg has gone our way. Angola, here we come for the return encounter on Monday, March 27, 2023. As we sit on top of our group with seven unassailable points, we are on fire.



We have taken this qualification to play in the Afcon Tournament to be hosted by our neighbours in the Ivory Coast not less than the World Cup.



We are not leaving anything to chance. We are still the Black Stars. Fare thee well, Christian Atsu.