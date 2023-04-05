Beyond semblance of a graduate

Opinions of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Columnist: Prince Amoateng

As I sit quietly, the memories flowing my mind journeys from the day I was enrolled, got oriented and officially matriculated to pursue my degree programme. With a clear vision, I thought accomplishing it would be a parachute that will fly even above the moon, instead it was time which flee to my surprise. The four-year journey is due within a blink and it has become sour to bottle-lick the sweet exposure although the thrill of bagging home the honorary has been victorious.



A line in Sai Bab’s quote reads “life is a dream – realize it” but in my realization, my full-baked dream is still in the frozen oven, rare to live by.

I noticed that being anxious to graduate is a feeling and different from the reality of living on after graduation. The stories entangling it’s ‘impossibilities’ yet possible means to survive subsequent to graduating numbs my feet behind the thrills.



The weeks in March have witnessed series of graduation ceremonies to officially outdoor final year leavers to their new world. As puzzling as the journey could be the goal is to become successful [hence] ‘hold your anchor’ because it worth it.



To every tertiary student, the prestige in wearing the gown and joyously throwing in the air the cap is mesmerizing and a sign of great fortune to making footprints of achievements, however, the gleaming looks and excitement that flatter every corner is overshadowed with an extreme tension of “the survival of the fitters” ahead their journey.



But where is the fate of Ghana’s economy now? With the several bruises on the

economy, leaving permanent scars that is gradually grooming the youth to fear for their incomprehensible future and sweeping away their hopes to bare, I stand to know if there’s an awaiting messiah to save the country from its riots.



The many undue promises by the government have left a chunk of graduate students

sign on to unemployment associations, paying their dues with their last cedi.



With limited options, some degree holders are being forced out of the country to hustle high time with hopes to make it there if not here. Graduates no more entrust the government in paying their monthly National Service Scheme (NSS) allowance and are perturbed with its insufficiency.



NSS persons continue to wail over the deliberate delay of their allowance to the

government after many annual pledges to upgrade their pay from GHC559.04 since it hasn’t recorded a raise seven years now. Sincerely writing, consider the numerous expenses such as utility bills, fuel, food, rent and more and strike if even GHC 700.00 could be enough, not to talk about its monthly blockage.



That notwithstanding, the skimpy opportunities on the job market occupy a few,

extorting huge sums from desperate graduates in a bid to reward them permanent

postings after service. A beautiful way to initiate many to the ‘to whom you know’ culture under the clean grounds of bribery and corruption – the canker that we’re still batting as a nation.



In my candid opinion, the government is to be blamed of its inefficacy to invest and creating enough avenues in relation with the enormous programs being studied in the various universities.



Overwhelmingly, the number of students graduating each year is as if the grass is greener in Ghana, making it a detriment to witness a country who continue to shutter the dreams of it youths and worsen their stay on daily basis. Beyond the wide smiles on graduation holds a strong sense of fear to survive subsequent

years on who to secure basic needs if employment is not assured. To the acquired

knowledge and specializations, what essence does it hold if it can’t be injected to cause change?



Where is the turning point for these young ambitious graduates after national service?



As the youth wallow in an attempt to ‘arise for mother Ghana’ they also demand support to penetrate glass ceilings and break stones with a touch. From the many struggles in the past, graduate unemployment, in my view should be a history to Ghanaians rather than nightmares that hunt us now. A must change narrative!