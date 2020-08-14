Opinions of Friday, 14 August 2020

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Beware of close friends for they can sometimes be very dangerous

File photo

There is a saying that goes, "keep your friends close, and your enemies closer", meaning "One should be on one's toes and alert of one's surroundings if malicious people are around, to ensure that they cannot wreak havoc in one's life". If I do understand this proverb very well, it denotes that both your friends and enemies can equally be potentially dangerous to endanger your life at some point, depending on the occasion, hence the admonition to keep close eyes on both.



Have a look at this true story. However, I will not mention the names of the persons involved and where it happened but truly, it did happen. Once in a town in Ghana, there was an ongoing chieftaincy dispute between two parties. For the purposes of better explanation, I shall say, the case was between "Party A" and "Party B". There was a certain rich man who was supportive of "Party A" but has one of his best friends in the camp of "Party B". Unknown to the friend in "Party B", his rich man friend had consulted some powerful juju man or fetish priest with another person from "Party A".



Their motive was to kill as many principal members in "Party B" as they could. After performing their juju and whatnot, the rich man was directed to give some money to his friend in "Party B". It was the money they had used to perform the juju. He was made to understand that he who eats from the money in "Party B" will die.



He went to present it to his friend. He requested him to give some to his colleagues in "Party B". Little did his friend know that the money had been used for juju and for the reason as explained above. The rich man was aiding his "Party A" to win the case by eliminating the members of the opposing party. Nonetheless, as man proposes and God disposes, the friend in "Party B" after receiving the money fell seriously ill. He had not yet given some to others as directed nor had he started spending it himself. As he was also a lover of fetishism, he consulted his contacts for cure to his sudden illness. It was then that the secret was revealed to him.



In less than a month after the secret was revealed to him, the rich man kicked the bucket and how he died, I will not tell but the evil he had wished upon his innocent friend was reversed to him, I am certain. What a confirmation of the saying, "the evil that men do lives after them" and "if you throw a ball to the wall it bounces back to you"



This is a stark warning to whoever may be trying to harm his team member in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute all for his or her selfish insatiable greedy. God says in Psalm 105:15 - “Do not touch My anointed ones, And do My prophets no harm.” Therefore, this bible verse and the narrated true story must be a sufficient warning to he who is engaging in nefarious spiritual activity with intent to harm the God's anointed all for their quest for position and quick money. He may or may not get his heart desire but he risks God's wrath. God's anger may likely ominously come to bear upon him should he keep to his evil ways, who knows. He had better change once he gets to read this publication for it said, "God reveals to redeem"



What is more painful is for the person you trust to secretly try to harm you without you knowing. But thanks to God that He sees everything and acts in time to avert catastrophes planned for His servants by the enemy.



A word to the wise is enough. Let us take lessons from the lyrics in the following two Nana Ampadu's songs. Intercessory prayers to God Almighty are called for in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute in which I aspire to see true justice prevail.

