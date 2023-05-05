Be merciful to Ghanaian youth, Mr President

Opinions of Friday, 5 May 2023

Columnist: Eric Murphy Asare

The youth of Ghana have been crying out for help for a long time, but unfortunately, their voices seem to fall on deaf ears.



The country is in a dire state, with no jobs, no proper health care, no educational reform structures, and no scholarships.



We aspire to see young growing adults get well-paying jobs in Ghana, but this dream seems far-fetched due to the mismanagement of the country's economy.



One of the biggest challenges facing Ghanaian students is the lack of proper educational facilities.



Students are studying under trees, and some have to cross big rivers before they can get to school.



The government has promised to address this issue, but it seems like mere lip service as the situation persists.



Another problem facing the youth of Ghana is the poor remuneration of National Service personnel. They are crying out for an increase from the current 559 cedis. The government must listen to their plea and take action before it is too late.



It is high time for the government to be merciful to the Ghanaian youth.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, must pay attention to the plight of the youth and take action. The country needs good managers of the economy to create jobs and boost the economy.



The government must create an environment that is conducive to business growth so that companies can create jobs for the youth.



The healthcare system in Ghana is in dire need of reform. The government must invest more resources in the healthcare system to ensure that Ghanaians have access to quality and affordable healthcare.



The youth are the future of the country, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that they have access to the best healthcare possible.



Finally, the government must invest more in education. The youth are the future of the country, and they must have access to quality education.



The government must create scholarship opportunities for the youth to enable them to pursue their dreams.



In conclusion, it is high time for the government to be merciful to the Ghanaian youth. The country is in a dire state, and the youth are suffering.



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, must take action to address the challenges facing the youth. It is time for the government to create an environment that is conducive to business growth, reform the healthcare system, invest in education, and create scholarship opportunities for the youth. Only then can we ensure a brighter future for the youth of Ghana.



Be merciful, Mr President.