Opinions of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Columnist: Sinto Baluri

Be circumspect on how heroes and heroines are celebrated in order not to pervert youth

The writer, Sinto Baluri

St. Valentine stood against Roman Emperor Claudius II Gothicus tyrant rule in the third century and gave his life so that young couples could be bonded together in holy matrimony.



The legendary Valentine was clubbed to death as a lesson for us as humans to stand against tyranny no matter how it comes and who brings it, this makes the season or the day not for lust making but for us to teach ourselves a lot about love, sacrifice, and commitment the true meaning of Valentine’s day.



The ostentatious nature of the perceived Valentine day feast has made it impotence or incredulous to educate the youth that there’s a lot more behind valentines day than just sharing of cards and gifts with lust friends.



According to the National Retail Survey, the average person spent an estimated $142.31 for Valentine’s Day on candy, flowers, apparel and more in 2015—up from $133.91 the previous year. Total spending approached $19 billion—the highest yet for the holiday.



Fourteen February as been the valentine’s day created avenue for young girls and lad to exercise their sexual rights and drinking of red wine in an open environment in big cities and towns with red or violet regalia to mark st valentine, and I think that this is rather a mockery and a name tarnishing to st valentine and it calls for collective concern before we lose our values as people with rich culture and history.



The illusional world has created everything fancy even celebrating heroes and heroines legacies that mean to the world, what a games of throne world.



The modern age have been sold a false concept of love. This concept is perpetuated in literature, film and music, with endless intoning of lyrics about ‘love’—‘I love you, You are my one and only love, Let’s make “love,” I want to love you tonight,’ etc. Love has been mistakenly equated with romantic feelings, physical attraction or sexual desire—and illicit sexual relations. It is invariably confused with simples lust!



Lust is just a desire to ‘have’ another person sexually, in order to gratify one’s own senses.



“This is the opposite of valentine’s true love!



Modern era valentines day has promoted a manufactured love filled with trite greeting cards heart-shaped candies. Many people feel obligated by societal expectations to buy gifts and send valentine cards to loved ones this makes the whole season or day manufactured and this has left me thinking, where has the colour red came to entangle itself with valentine day?



Have they beheaded st valentine on 14th February?



Wherefrom lust making on the day of valentine?



Do people understand valentine's day?



Finally, let’s rejuvenate ourselves to the exertion that, valentine’s day is for us to remember what st valentine stood for thus; marriages to re-candle, for us to unite as people, to remember our love ones in prayers, feed the poor and the less privilege, stand for the will of God and also stand against oppressors rule. Again, people should go back to the drawing board from the Romans who the real St Valentine was, this will enlighten church leaders, followers and the entire world that valentine’s day is not for two lovers to have sex and share cards and gifts to their lust partners alone.



Happy Valentine