'Bawumia will beat Mahama in election 2024 - UK research' - A fraud?

Opinions of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Columnist: Iddrisu Abdul Hakeem

Even though the United Kingdom, UK, has thousands if not millions of companies including Political Think Tanks Research Companies, Market Research Companies all of which, in a technological era, are found online, the latest research company purported to have found the failed Ghana's Vice President, Dr. Bawumia winning the 2024 presidential election, can't be found online as a company.



Unlike all other research companies in the UK and their output and findings online, Info Research Assessment UK Limited with its operators in the persons of Geoff Hurst, Olubanji Adeboye, and Kwesi Degraft Johnson, cannot be found anywhere related, and the address of the company appears false!



In fact, that name is very strange to Google despite their latest research findings that have been trending online on Ghanaian social media space.

As it tends out, even individuals who are claimed to be researchers of this all-important research in this research company are nonexistent, and their research breakthrough that strangely projected the Ghanaian economic Jihadist, Dr. Bawumia as the next president of Ghana, appears more fraudulent than the Ghanaian economic management team!



Fellow Ghanaians, to fail with honour and dignity is always cherished than to win by fraud.



That survey has been cooked up and probably sponsored by "political fingernail cutters" who are desperate to break their necks and mistake that slogan for "to break the eight".



But unlike other research groups, such as BALTIC SURVEYS with their link to accessing and assessing them: https://directory.esomar.org/country/105-lithuania/r765_Baltic-Surveys.php; and CID GALLUP with the internet link to accessing and assessing their findings: https://directory.esomar.org/country/45-costa-rica/r1287_CID-Gallup.php , the so-called Info Research and Assessment UK limited, doesn't exist on the internet.



No way! What a fraud!?



This means that, GhanaWeb and all media platforms who reported it had received it by hand and not the conductors' website platform. In order words, it is an armchair professor who works to drum home a political agenda.



Closer examination suggests that some political hatchet men were recruited to concoct these lies. No survey took place anywhere. And the very obvious one has been the sources: The fact that GhanaWeb releases such crucial research without a proof link to direct their news consumers to this research company or firm is what makes the research a chilling fraud!



So far, only GhanaWeb and Starrfmonline have published this research. Although starrfmonline claimed to have detailed the research, nowhere has starrfmonline produced evidence of such a company's existence to their readers!

Personally, I realized the deception and falsehood of this unfortunate survey in the so-called details of that bogus research. And unless you are clouded by party colours and symbols or ethnicity, it's very clear to point out the thievery and forgery in that gibberish survey.



That is, the information and content of the research are highly questionable and grossly skewed that it should not take a Senior High School leaver to detect the fraud, subterfuges, and criminality embedded in it.



First of all, the sample size of 254,759 in all regions of the republic of Ghana exposes the dishonesty of that research if not intellectual laziness.

If you divide this figure by 16 regions in Ghana the answer you would get would be a decimal number (15,922.4375). Which means, it was not based on equal sampling from the regions. This alone can skew your data.



This is despite that you cannot have human beings in decimal points if the data was gathered based on the allocation of equal sample sizes to the various regions.

Remember, there are no half-human beings.



Moving on, one does not need to X-ray the research to realize biasing tone and submissions in the work. The percentage of respondents to polling question number 1 which is perked at 52.5%, has been a fraud. Polling question one seeks to know whether Ghanaians believe Covid and Ukraine wars have impacted the economy negatively. And we have all listened to casual interviews of many Ghanaians by both Citi TV and Joy TV on that issue and the response has always been negative. Many Ghanaians believe it's mismanagement of the economy and not the Covid-19 or Ukraine war.



In fact, Covid-19 in Ghana was a blessing in disguise. The over 30 billion accrued from donations was marvellous. Again, the 2 billion dollars IMF dished out to Ghana was due to the pandemic to assist cushion the economic shock of a pandemic.



Among other things, that money was to be used to subsidize fuel for Ghanaians and other consumer goods as well as for citizen-support funds. That never happened, yet government can't account for the money.



This braggadocious misappropriation of Covid-19 Funds has been the cause of the current mess. If the government has been honest and prudent with the Covid-19 funds, Ghana would not have its currency being the worst-performing currency in the world.



In Nigeria, for example, as part of measures to alleviate the suffering of the Nigerian masses, Zainab Yakubu, submitted that over 18 billion Naira has been used to subsidize fuel in Nigeria EVERY DAY.



What has the Ghana government done, apart from forging economic figures and data?



It is why in Nigeria a gallon of fuel is bought at less than two dollars, and in Ghana, a gallon of fuel is around 6.8 dollars.



One other thing which has been polluted by biases and political conspiracy and subterfuges by this Kalebule survey has to do with the issue of corruption and mismanagement by the current government and the Mahama-led administration.

The Info Research and Assessment UK claims that respondents in responding to polling question 4 "Do you trust Mahama to do better as president than he did in his first time?", 36% said "Yes" and 47% said "No". Ha-Ha.



Can you see the correlation between the percentage (46%) for Bawumia to win the election in 2024 and that of the percentage (36%) for Mahama? What is the possibility that with a margin of error of -/+2? one can have both findings at the same percentage?



The chilling aspect is the 17% of unsure Ghanaians whom the researchers claim said: "Mahama was too corrupt as president in all the infrastructural projects and procurement process he did especially Airbus Scandal."



This aspect exposed the honesty deficit in this whole research. I mean, an allegation the company of Airbus itself had intervened to exonerate the former President of any wrongdoing is what Ghanaians are still talking about? And for almost six years in power, the NPP government could not implicate the president even after creating the Office of Special Prosecutor. So, Ghanaians could not remember the BOST Scandal, the Agyapa Deal and the incessant borrowing for the profiteering of DATA Bank? Instead, they remembered what happened 10 years ago.



What the hell do these idiots who put out this nonsense think they are?

Fellow Ghanaians, the most exposing of all these percentages are polling questions number 5&6 where respondents were asked, "Do you trust Bawumia to do a better job?" and "Do you trust Dr Duffuor to do a better job than Mahama as NDC candidate?" respectively.



Surprisingly, despite the hell Ghanaians are going through, 51% say "Yes" Bawumia is doing well and 42% say "No"! Charlie! Nonsense!

Unfortunately, these criminals and purveyors of falsehood who masquerading as surveyors and researchers exposed their shenanigans and despicable agenda when they surmised that, a whopping 47% of their respondents said Dr Duffuor who was unfit to run with President Mahama in 2020, can now lead the NDC better than the de facto Flagbearer of the NDC, President Mahama.

What impudence and arrant-cum-gaseous nonsense!



The forgers of this foliage of balderdash can realize the danger and the severity of the political arsenal president Mahama is wielding. Hence, the attempt to "disqualify" him in favour of a rather liability to Ghanaians. I don't see why any man in his right senses can opt for Dr. Duffuor over President Mahama.



Fellow Ghanaians, the NPP has not stopped their mid-day madness, wishing to "break the eight". And why won't day? To protect themselves from the crescendo of the robbery they perpetrated over the years against Ghanaians. But the God of the Black Stars, Ghanaians, shall not agree.

Fellow Ghanaians, it was Bob Marley who lamented over how fraudulent people can say: "You say you like the rain but you walk under it with an umbrella; You say you like the sun but you seek shade from its shine; You say you like the wind but you never shy away from closing your windows when it comes; That's why I am scared when you tell me you love me."



This nonexistent research company and its forged survey confirm the fabrication of figures and economic data that the IMF found out about the NPP government. Today, they are conveniently inventing Chameleon Research Data.



No competent doctor would ever treat patients based on guesswork and conjuncture. A doctor who hazards a guess to administer injection is quack and fraud! An economist who forged data in governing is a criminal and has not had the country he governs at heart; a researcher who forges and conjures data can kill. And the perpetrators must always be brought to book!