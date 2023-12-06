Bawumia's running mate; Ing. Kwabena Agyepong, giant favourite and pillar to reckon with

Opinions of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Columnist: Kofi Baffour Asare

In the intricate tapestry of Ghana's political sphere, the selection of a running mate holds unparalleled significance, capable of charting the course of a political party's destiny. Amid names like Ursula Owusu, an Akyem, Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, a northerner from mother's side, and Matthew Opoku Prempeh another Akyem from mother's side, one candidate emerges as a towering figure, Ing. Kwabena Agyepong. Here's why he stands head and shoulders above the rest:



Profound roots in Kumasi:



Kwabena Agyepong's deep roots in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, provide a strategic advantage. His familiarity with the region can be a catalyst in securing more votes, especially from the grassroots.



Popularity with grassroots:



Agyepong's immense popularity at the grassroots is a crucial factor. Connecting with the local population is fundamental, and his resonance in Kumasi can significantly contribute to this, ensuring a substantial vote bank for the party.



Dedication and commitment:



Agyepong's long-standing membership and active role in the NPP signify unwavering dedication, loyalty, and bosom love for the great party. His commitment since the party's inception demonstrates a rare loyalty that can enhance the cohesion and strength of the party.



Campaign involvement:



Active participation in campaigns for notable NPP candidates, including Albert Adu Boahen, John Kufuor, and Nana Akufo-Addo, showcases Agyapong's wealth of experience. This experience can be invaluable in shaping and executing effective strategies for the party.



Political arena engagement



Agyepong's prolonged involvement in Ghana's political arena is a testament to his understanding of the complexities and dynamics. His seasoned perspective will greatly contribute significantly to navigating the intricate political landscape.



Experienced as press secretary to former president Kufour:



Serving as the Press Secretary to President John Kufuor from 2001 to 2006 showcases Agyepong's capacity for high-profile roles. This experience brings a unique skill set to the table, particularly in communications and public relations.



I will not bore readers with an entire biography. In short, the strategic pairing of Dr. Bawumia with Kwabena Agyepong has more potential to break the eight-year cycle than any other combination. Make no mistake, Kwabena is 10 times more popular than the next best person!