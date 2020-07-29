Opinions of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Columnist: Eric Ametor-Quarmyne

Bawumia please spare us your kindergarten politics, there is a new benchmark

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Soon after the spectacular outdooring of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman on Monday July 27th, 2020, as the Running Mate of former President Dramani Mahama, and following the resounding clean performance the beautiful and intelligent Professor put up at her outdooring to the resounding adoration and expectation of Ghanaians across all walks of life, the best Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Running Mate of President Akufo-Addo could do, was to waste our time and data and your space with a bland so-called fifty (50) reasons why President Akufo-Addo is better than President John Dramani Mahama.



It was so useless an attempt by Vice President Bawumia that one would have no difficulty in classifying it as a kindergarten political gimmick.



Dr Bawumia should pause a minute and listen to what fellow countrymen and women across the length and breath of the country are saying. "There has arisen a new benchmark in Ghanaian politics epitomized by Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman that abhors the politics of "Run Him Down" with the use of derogatory terms and references that is the trademark of Dr Bawumia and his ilks in the New Patriotic Party.



The New Normal in Ghanaian politics which everybody is looking up to is the ticket of John Dramani Mahama and Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman; the John and Jane ticket of the National Democratic Congress which has taken the country by storm since the announcement of her nomination on Monday 5th July, 2020.



The New Patriotic Party tested the pulse of the nation following President Mahama's nomination of the Professor through very insulting comments in the media by their very top officials, Yaw Boabeng Asamoah, Communications Director, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority leader in Parliament, and the Ashanti Regional Chairman and saw the public mood. One of total rejection of their brand of politicking consults.



Now, Dr. Bawumia wants to distract our attention by his so called fifty comparisons. Apuuuu!! It will not hold water and I do not intend to waste a second in discussing such useless antics that do not put food on the table of hungry and deprived Ghanaians who unlike Dr Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo who do not have to worry about where their next meal will come from or whether the National Health Insurance Scheme which they have destroyed, is working or not and how they will meet their health needs.



Dr Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo should concern themselves with what answers to give our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers in the northern parts of our dear country what had become of their mouth watering sugar-coated promises of one village-one dam; one district-one factory; one constituency- One Million United States Dollars every year. Just these three will do for the time being.



In 2018 at a festival in one traditional area in the north Dr. Bawumia announced that his government had awarded 570 dams for construction. It turned out to be a total lie. The few dams that were awarded on contract to their cronies and friends have washed away with one rainfall.



You may want to ask just one NPP Constituency Chairman if he has received any one million dollars from Dr Bawumia and his government since they came to power four years ago.



Bawumia and Akufo-Addo have perfected lies and deceit into fine art forms of politics. Ghanaians have rejected that archaic politics and have embraced the new normal of honesty, truthfulness, respect for the Ghanaian voter, transparency and accountability as the benchmarks for doing politics anew in this country.



Four years ago, Ghanaians fell for their gimmick of sweet sugar-coated promises and voted for Bawumia and Akufo-Addo. Our fellow countrymen and countrywomen have now tasted wine during the first term of John Mahama and they have now tasted bitter lemon under Akufo-Addo and now clearly know the difference.



They have seen Mahama's roads, pipe borne water, electricity extended to their villages, they have seen CHPS Compounds, Heath Centres, District Hospitals, and Regional Hospitals, they have seen their children removed from learning under trees, studying under the sun and rainfall into proper classrooms. They have seen their children go to school in the morning in tattered shirts and shorts and came home in brand new school uniforms. They no longer bought exercise nor textbooks, all these due to John Mahama's interventions.



Since 1983, this country has been experiencing devasting power problems and we called it DUMSOR. Mahama took only one year to solve that problem and now they are complaining that we have too much power they don't know what to do with it. "Morbor". And they don't have any shame. How can Akufo-Addo and Bawumia claim they solved DUMSOR? Please the next time they repeat that gibberish before you, ask them if they have added just one megawatt of power to our generation stock since they came to power. If they lie about it, ask them to show you the contract for the project.



Please fellow Ghanaians don't allow Dr Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo lie to you and deceive you for the second time. "First Fool Is Not a Fool"



We are ready to compare the four years of President Mahama with the four years of President Akufo-Addo in every sphere of governance including personal character.



We are prepared to truly join battle with the NPP but NOT with this kindergarten political gimmicks.



John &Jane 2020



Rescue Mission for Ghana



Possible Together

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.