Bawumia doesn’t even care about the Ramadan, he has lied

Opinions of Monday, 10 April 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

Bawumia has a propensity for lying to the extent that he has repeated it during the month of Ramadan. Many Ghanaians believed that the NPP's incapacity and widespread corruption, which have exposed numerous accusations and statements Bawumia made against the NDC and the former Ghanaian president, John Mahama, would have deterred him from making additional untrue assertions.



Unfortunately, the lying-addicted Bawumia has once again generated headlines with the same lies, much like a heroin addict who can't live without his dose.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia claims that during the eight years that the NDC ruled Ghana from 2009 to 2017, the leadership of John Mahama created unemployment, while 2.1 million jobs have been generated by the NPP.



These are some of the untrue and ridiculous assertions that certain power-hungry politicians would make and when you challenge and prove them wrong, there are still illiterates in the system that will attack and accuse you of being an NPP hater or on the payroll of the NDC.



On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the Vice President stated in a speech at Mpraeso, in the Eastern Region that out of the 2.1 million employments, 975,000 were in the private sector and the remaining 1.2 million were in the public sector.



He made this assertion following a health walk that the NPP had arranged as part of celebrations for Kwahu Easter this year. Bawumia said further that the party's ability to generate jobs was made possible by the strong economic management team that it has put together to handle the nation's business.





I won't waste my time listing all of the fabrications, falsehoods, and accusations that Bawumia and his companion Samira, had made in the past against John Mahama before Ghanaians realized his cunning side of him. However, I will use a recent policy against employment that the phony finance minister made available to Ghanaians to show that Bawumia is someone that any sane person should neither trust as a politician nor vote for him as president because he is insincere and a liar.



Being honest is one of the most crucial things to do when one wants to become president to get support and followers. Politicians and the people they represent lose credibility when they make false or misleading claims, but Bawumia is unable to refrain from doing so.



The most effective way to persuade a reader to accept what you've written is to provide proof or rationale for your assertions. That is why I mentioned John Mahama's accomplishments, including his unfinished projects, in some of my earlier articles about him but like Richard Ahiagba, the NPP's director of communication, Bawumia has been fabricating information regarding Akufo Addo's accomplishments without providing the public with a list of references.





In November last year, Ghanaians were informed by the country's finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, that employment will be frozen. He claims that beginning in January 2023, there would be a ban on hiring for civil and public services. The finance minister emphasized that there will be cuts to hiring costs, including pay freezes, along with the suspension of several perks including housing, electricity, and clothing. In addition, there will be a 2.5% VAT hike.



I want every Ghanaian, educated or not, to ask Bawumia why the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, imposed a ban on hiring if the NPP government, according to him, has produced 1.2 million jobs. According to the finance minister, the government aims to use the employment embargo as one of its numerous attempts to stimulate the economy and ease the extreme economic misery that Ghanaians are now experiencing.



Based on this fact, Bawumia, the assertion that the NPP government has created 1.2 million jobs is a wholly made-up lie devoid of any basis in reality because, if true, the NPP government's creation of such jobs would gradually revive the country's crumbling economy, negating the need for Ken Ofori-Atta to impose an embargo on employment. Can Bawumia recognize the harm he is causing himself by telling several lies during his entire political career?



Is this political liar known as Bawumia the same individual who some people predict would end the eighth cycle and succeed the despot Akufo Addo as president? Anybody who would say something like that, in my opinion, is either not from Ghana, therefore, ignorant of the political problems there, or they have been paid to promote false information in support of the ineffective and the quack economist Bawumia.