Bawumia: NPP's choice to break the eight!

Opinions of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Columnist: Mohammed Suleman

The NPP's resolve to break the 8 is untradeable and as such requires quality of thoughts and decisions from now till the official whistles are blown. These decisions include but not limited to the selection of a competent, sellable candidate to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.



A number of names of members of our party in good standing, have expressed interest in being the standard bearers, and it is overwhelmingly prideful with such names coming up. It shows our party indeed has the 'men', as always!



After carefully evaluating the names coming up and balancing the sheets, without fear of contradiction, I have come to the strongest conviction that the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the right candidate for the job.



Having assessed the situation and the task ahead, and judging from competence, charisma and candour, I believe in all sincerity that Dr. Bawumia is the rightful choice for the task.



I have done widespread consultations with party elders, members and delegates across various regions and constituencies across the country, and almost 80 percent of the people I spoke to are all rooting for Bawumia.



Indeed, the voice of the masses is the voice of God; given the warm reception and rousey welcome for his bid, adjudged from his Competence amongst other things, I want to encourage all well meaning party supporters and sympathizers to come together and support the 'Bawumia Agenda'.



Without any iota of doubt, our collective interest will be served if we collectively push the Bawumia agenda.