Bagaman is an ideal secretary for the NDC in the Savelugu constituency

Opinions of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Columnist: Suleiman Nimbang

Bagaman is the popular nickname of Mr. Alhassan Fuseini; the incumbent secretary of the National Democratic Congress in the Savelugu constituency who is up contesting the same position anew, in the forthcoming NDC constituency executive elections.



He hails from the Pong-Tamale community and ward which has never needed the NDC's political supremacy in the ward to another, since the inception of the fourth republic and names like Bagaman are worthy of commendations for such a priceless political achievement chalked up by his mother ward.



Even when all his fellow combatants left the political warfare in the aftermath of the 2020 elections, he bravely stayed on and fought tooth and nail to protect the interest and the only object of victory (the Kadia ballot box) for the NDC.



He is our tried-and-true Savelugu constituency secretary of the National Democratic Congress.



Bagaman was fearless when our opponents threatened us with gunshots and even when they attempted to bribe him with a colossal amount of money which I suppose he has never seen in his lifetime, he underscored the high stakes our party; the NDC and the very delegates who made him secretary had on the matter and vehemently turned down the monetary offer in pursuit of the Interest and happiness of the Umbrella fraternity and its members within the Savelugu constituency.



He lived by the oath of his office, he selflessly and relentlessly overrode his personal desire to acquire wealth with the vested political interest of the NDC.

His praiseworthy actions make him the ideal secretary our party needs in the Yoo constituency and any attempt or means to oust him from the executive board will spell doom for us as a party and constituency.



A humble word of caution to my colleague delegates in the Savelugu constituency is that, in an era of politics where our opponents are visibly plotting to manipulate the electoral process to their favour, then, we will need to endorse leaders like Bagaman's Calibre who will serve as an antidote to their evil machinations, fearing neither weapon nor witchery and who can not easily be swayed with money to front the NDC's electoral affairs to victory.



It may be a failed gamble, therefore, to vote for anybody in his place other than himself, for his astuteness and stellar performance as our secretary for the past four (4) years is not in contention but that of any other person may be doubtful, and unknown.



For Bagaman's competence, unyielding loyalty, and heroic bravery,

For his outstanding interpersonal relationship and unifying spirit and for the cruciality of the forthcoming general elections, let us reward him with another term of leadership as the NDC secretary in the Savelugu constituency for renewed hope and doubtless victory in 2024.