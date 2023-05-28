Awutu-Senya West District Assembly must address unruliness resurfacing along Buduburam stretch of N1

Opinions of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Columnist: William Asiedu

A few months after the Awutu- Senya West District Assembly had won praise for banning trading on land immediately abutting the Buduburam length of the N1, the traders have reoccupied the space and resumed their activities in the prohibited space.



The difference this time is the sheer audacity being displayed by extending their activities onto the very highway.



This is at once dangerous to the traders themselves, pedestrians and drivers plying the route.



Surprisingly, a few personnel of the Police Service have been helplessly standing by.



It is unimaginable that after the great effort at introducing orderliness to the area, the Awutu- Senya West District Assembly should relent in its duty of maintaining discipline along the stretch.



It is a mark of our internalisation of indiscipline that the many high public office holders who regularly ply the length have not been concerned or enraged enough to demand and ensure that the Local authority duly restores orderliness to the area.



On May 28, 2023, the Presidency and a host of dignitaries passed through the mess to attend the funeral of the father of the Communications Director of the seat of government, in the very District.



One expected that out of respect for the High Office and concern about earning opprobrium for inaction, the District Administration would have cleared up the length for at least the day but it was as if nothing was at stake.



The bereaved appointee who hails from the area, had himself been going back and forth in preparation for the funeral and should have taken the opportunity and levelled on his clout to see to the return of discipline to the length.



Our public officeholders should not just be interested in lining up sheepishly to console the bereaved when lives are lost as a result of the glorification of indiscipline.



We must cull "the small foxes which destroy the vine."