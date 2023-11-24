Awareness creation of new political activism in Ghana

Opinions of Friday, 24 November 2023

Columnist: Kennedy Osei-Tutu

This political activism is to oppose the Nkrumahnization of Ghana’s ruling party known as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Danquah-Busia Political Tradition of United Party (UP) by Ghana’s National Security Agency led by Nkrumah's Ghana Secret Government which is also known as Nkrumahs Terrorist Network on 4th November, 2023. They call the Danquah-Busia Political Tradition to which NPP belongs as “CIA Family”. The activism is also against their Ghana hijacking, indirect rule, black neo-colonialism, oppression, and state terrorism since 1979/1982.



Ghana’s National Security Agency is termed the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) or National Intelligence Bureau (NIB). It was secretly formed with Nkrumah's Patron, Mjr Boagye Gyan’s Brong-Ahafo ethnic group of child soldiers and junior officers who broke ranks with him to follow Rawlings for the 1982 coup. BNI formation was funded with some of the confiscated inheritance assets bequested to me by my maternal grandfather and Ghana Founding Member by the name Nana Kwesi Ansu who was Mansenhene (Chief of Mansen People of Wamfie) and Dormaa Krontihene (King Maker of Dormaa Kingdom). Mjr Boagye Gyan who was an ardent Nkrumah and co-leader of the 1979 coup used to reside in Wamfie and hence knew my grandpa very well.



Purpose: Liberating Ghana from the hands of the terrorist Nkrumah's secret Ghana government and advocating for the re-emergence of the Danquah-Busia political tradition of UP.



Composition of the Nkrumah's Secret Government of Ghana a.k.a. Nkrumah's Terrorist Network



Center/Leadership: BNI/NIB (Ghana’s National Security Agency)



National Democratic Congress (NDC) party formerly known as the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) military government of Rawlings



Kweku Baako’s Mafia or Militia



Tiger Eye Journalists of Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ahmed Suale and Akwesi Osei-Nti



Convention People Party (CPP)



Dr. Limann’s & Edward Mahama’s People National Convention (PNC)



Nkrumah’s Biological Family



Royal Family of my grand cousin, ex-King of Dormaa Kingdom by name Osagyefo Nana Dr. Agyeman Badu I nicknamed Nkrumah’s de-facto Vice President



Nkrumah's Secret Ghana Government Targets of Hate in a Hierarchical Order of Which They Have Taken Me as Scapegoat or Prisoner of War (PoW) Symbolically Representing Their Enemies Particularly Grandpa Kwesi Ansu



Maternal Grandpa, Ghana Founding Member, ex-Mansenhene and ex-Dormaa Krontihene (King Maker) Nana Kwesi Ansu



Mansen People of Wamfie



Kings of the Ashanti Empire began with Otumfuor Nana Sir Agyeman Prempeh II who worked directly with Grandpa Kwesi Ansu at Manhyia Palace and in the National Liberation Movement (NLM) and UP. NLM was the main opposition party to Nkrumah and his CPP government. It was formed by the Chief Linguist of the Ashanti Empire King Prempeh II. The Chief Linguist by name Baffuor Osei-Akoto was financed by the Ashanti King. Upon the formation of NLM in 1954, Baffuor Osei-Akoto persuaded my grandfather Kwesi Ansu, J. B. Danquah, and K. A. Busia to join.



Ashanti Tribe People



Ghana’s “Near President” and former Leader of Opposition in Ghana’s Third Republic by name Victor Owusu who was also a lawyer to Grandpa Kwesi Ansu



Families of Members of NLM and UP except those they “Nkrumahnized” successfully



Myself base on their hatred for me because of the inheritance wealth from my grandpa Kwesi Ansu they confiscated and used some to form Wamfie Rural Bank, form BNI, and lavish themselves with the rest. Also, partially because they are using me as a scapegoat or Prisoner of War in their war on all their targets of hate notably Grandpa Kwesi Ansu. They settled on me because my grandpa Kwesi Ansu made me Mansen People Messiah by making me Child King at the age of little over one with the birth name “Nana Kofi Ansu-Gyeabour” which was changed to my current name of “Kennedy Osei-Tutu” when I left to my father’s people. BNI/NIB in attempting to “Nkrumahnize” gave me the nickname “Kofi Rawlings”. Moreso, their selection of me as a scapegoat target is because of my father by name GODWIN Kwame Osei-Tutu who they aided in killing in the year 2000 when in the first year and first semester of the University of Ghana is ethnically partly Ashanti and Ewe which are tribes of Mjr Afrifa and General Kotoka respectively, co-leaders in the overthrow of Nkrumah in 1966.



Paternal Grandpa, Nana Kwame Osei-Tutu.



Ewe Tribe because of Kotoka.



Ghanaians in general for they claim Ghanaians must suffer for supporting the overthrow of Nkrumah upon all the developmental changes he brought into their lives which Ghana today operates on. They say Ghanaians need to embrace harsh economic conditions for being ungrateful to Nkrumah. However, this development thing they always talk about is strategic as they secretly sabotage all regimes or anybody that can equate or surpass the development that Nkrumah is purported to have made so that they can continue to use his name for propaganda and achieving their political goals such as receiving political and public privileges, advancing their parochial interest, etc.



Background of some of their key targets of hate:



My Maternal Grandfather, Ghana Founding Member, ex-Mansenhene, and ex-Dormaa Krontihene (King Maker) Nana Kwesi Ansu.



He financed Nkrumah to create his party, CPP, enabling Nkrumah to win his first election in 1951 and become leader of government business later converted to Prime Minister in the colonial administration.



He began political activism in civil society or NGO work with his "Matemeho" Campaign (I have broken away campaign against Nkrumah and CPP) in 1952.



He helped finance NLM's political activities and logistics.



He introduced the idea for the formation of the United Party, UP, in 1957 through the amalgamation of other parties notably the Northern People Party (NPP) co-founded by traditional rulers from the North namely Dombo and Mumuni Bawumia when Nkrumah tried to abolish NLM with the passage of Avoidance of Discrimination Act. Upon the formation of UP, Mumuni Bawumia betrayed the party and the political tradition and left to join Nkrumah’s government and contributed to destroying UP and my grandfather Kwesi Ansu like the physical assault he suffered in the hands of Nkrumah personally in his Wamfie palace in 1958 and subsequent persecution until 1966.



Mumuni Mawumia also served in the PNDC military government of Rawlings and its repackage form, the NDC government. Today, the Nkrumahs have succeeded in making the son of Mumuni Bawumia leader of the Danquah-Busia Political Tradition of UP through machination to impose him as flagbearer of NPP while he and his direct family members as well as in-laws are members of the Nkrumahs secret Ghana government. The family of Dombo who rather fought to sustain the UP tradition against the Nkrumahs have been marginalized and oppressed because they are among the true custodians of the tradition. The flagbearer of the main opposition party known as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by name John Mahama is also the son of a former official of Nkrumah’s government furthermore, his family and his NDC party are members of the same secret Nkrumah Ghana government.



He financed the formation of UP.



elp financed Busia to create his Progress Party (PP) leading to him winning the election to become the leader of Ghana with the title of Prime Minister of Ghana’s Second Republic.



He helped his lawyer Victor Owusu by financing his Popular Front Party, PFP, leading to him becoming leader of the opposition in Parliament.



My Paternal Grandfather, Nana Kwame Osei-Tutu



Royal of Ashanti-Agona via the mother Nana Adjoa Fordjuor, ex-Queen Mother. Ashanti-Agona is the hometown to a lawyer of maternal grandpa Kwesi Ansu and former leader of opposition in Parliament by the name Victor Owusu nicknamed "Ghana’s Near President" or "Ghana's President That Never Was".



Royal of Ashanti Empire at Manhyia, Kumasi via his father Nana Osei-Tutu.



Member of NLM and UP.



Classmate of former President Kufuor of NPP at Prempeh College in Kumasi.



My First Family godfather, Victor Owusu



Political godfather of NPP.



Member of NLM and UP.



Nicknamed “Ghana’s President-That-Never-Was” or “Ghana’s Near President” the Nkrumahs Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) regime of 1979 co-led by Mjr Boagye Gyan and Flt Llt Rawlings rigged the election for an Nkrumah's party of Dr. Limann.



Leader of the opposition in Parliament during the Third Republic.



Lawyer to Grandpa Kwesi Ansu.



His hometown is Ashanti-Agona where a family of my paternal grandfather by name Nana Kwame Osei-Tutu constitutes the royal family.



Some Nkrumahs top personalities used to Gangstalk Me Especially Growing Up.



Kojo Botsio: He was one of the executives and founders of Nkrumah’s CPP. He was the minister for education, and foreign affairs among others in Nkrumah’s CPP government. This occurred at the University of Ghana E Block in 1996 when I went there to study. I was then in my first year at secondary school at Presec-Legon and used to study on the university campus from my Basic school days at University Staff Village School-Legon. Two secret service members came straight to me introducing themselves to me and asking me if I knew of Kojo Botsio. I replied in the affirmative and told them I was a student of Government and History. And then they told me he was leading the re-organization of the CPP (which was a lie) and that they were about to have a meeting in the next lecture room where I was studying.



I asked myself why is it that they did not talk to the rest of the people studying in the room as about five university students were studying in the room as well. Soon after he came in the company of his entourage and after their meeting I saw him and his entourage standing by the door gazing at me. And I heard him say “Wow he looks exactly like the grandfather”. They kept looking at me while I turned my face off to concentrate on my studies. After about twenty minutes as they stood by the door having their discussion now on a low tone voice, they left.





Ex-President His Excellency Dr. Hilla Limann at the University of Ghana Campus at a time I was in Secondary School and the Nkrumahs were pretending to re-organize themselves in Ghana after the introduction of Democracy in 1992.



Son of Nkrumah called Seikou Nkrumah around the Airport Residential Area walking on foot when he was Chairman of the National Youth Council under President Atta Mills. He just stood there gazing at me.



The daughter of Nkrumah called Samia Nkrumah, former MP and Chairperson of CPP around Asylum Down in a vehicle where she then packed close to me just gazing at me in 2012.



Dr. Francis Nkrumah at the University of Ghana Campus at Legon when I was in Basic School in 1994.



Wife of Dr. Francis Nkrumah by name Dr. Mrs. Nkrumah at my former organization, SOS Children’s Villages, Ghana where she is the board chairman and international vice chair.



Dr. Edward Mahamah at his clinic in 1999. I was sent there when I was sick. Instead of focusing on treating me, all that he was focused on was telling me how Kwame Nkrumah has helped Ghana and himself such that today he is a doctor after giving him a scholarship and can treat me and help me become well again and not die. So I need to appreciate Nkrumah.



Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso at the University of Ghana in 2001. I was directed by a BNI operative to meet him when he was our Dean of Students. All that he ended up telling me is how good Nkrumah was for giving him a scholarship to study in Russia so that today he can give me advice in life.



Daughter of Ex-President Limann by name Salma Limann at Campus of the University of Ghana Legon. We were both on campus together but she was in Sarbah Hall. So anytime I visit Sarbah Hall, I will see a car parked and will then see her rushing into it. Then always somebody will approach me on the way and tell me about it. I will go and check and ask myself why someone came to tell me about another person’s life on campus.



Dr. Raymond Attuguba who became President Mahama’s NDC government cabinet secretary, former law professor at Havard Law School in the US, and is currently Head of Ghana Law School. We had an encounter at the University of Ghana Catholic Church in Legon where he fellowship like myself and we had a program by the Charismatic Renewal at a time I was in Basic School at Legon Staff Village in 1995.



Ghana’s Ambassador to the Netherlands in 2012 by name Aana Aanim. She was a member of the PNDC military government and a member of the Council of Elders of NDC.



Hon. Fiifi Kwetey at Ministry of Finance premises in 2010 when he was Deputy Minister of Finance under Atta Mills NDC government. I had gone there to submit my Netherlands scholarship forms for graduate studies in the Netherlands and I heard him asking the three Ghana’s secret service guys in suit why they have brought him down to see me and that who am I? They answered him and he then said: “I appear like a nice guy”.



Commander Griffiths at his residence at Airport Residential as then Deputy Information Minister in Rawlings NDC government in 1999. He comes from my father’s hometown of Ashanti-Agona just like Victor Owusu.



Dr. Joyce Aryee at the University of Ghana Catholic Church Charismatic Renewal Programs from 1993 to 1995 told the organizers I am the reason she frequents the place to preach under her Salt and Light Ministry. It is a breakaway group of this Catholic Charismatic Renewal that went and formed Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry at Atomic Junction in Madina, Accra run by the Mensah twins.



1Kwaku Baako Jnr at Asylum Down in a car following me around telling me I dare to be making public complaints about their operation on me. This politician cum journalist is one of the leaders of the Nkrumahs Terrorist Network and a ruthless one for that matter. He is a member of Ghana’s secret service National Security Agency or BNI. His father is Kofi Baako, an executive member of Nkrumah’s CPP government and also a member of Nkrumah’s government. It was this Kwaku Baako that made the wife’s niece call Nana Ekua Priscilla Kingsley to have a relationship with me in the Netherlands to enable them to pursue me. The lady’s father is Inspector Kingsley Donkor of Cantonment Police Headquarters in Accra. Kwaku Baako is also the mentor of Anas Aremeyaw Anas (the undercover journalist) of Tiger Eye PI and as such is using him as an instrument to pursue his Nkrumah agenda camouflage under “journalism” and “investigation”. He formed a gang of Nkrumah’s journalists called “Coffee Shop Mafia” made up of Kwame Sefa Kai of Peace FM, Alfred Ogbami Tetteh, and others aimed at promoting Nkrumahism among the Ghanaian masses using the tool of journalism and force.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas at several places following me both on foot and in vehicles beginning in 2007. Ghana’s secret service or BNI of which he has been made a member, has already introduced him to me telling me how they collaborate with him in his work for Ghana’s betterment and continuation of what Nkrumah stood for. He even follows me when I am outside Ghana.



1Ahmed Suale said to me in 2015 that all that I believe in is acquiring University degrees and that Tiger Eye and BNI have put in structures to ensure I never get to be employed again for the rest of my life and that the only job they will permit me to do is becoming a gay or HIV ambassador because it will humiliate me as well as my grandfather Kwesi Ansu, Mansen people, Ashanti Kings, Ashanti people and all “CIA Family” people (referring to the Danquah-Busia Political Tradition of UP).



Akwesi Osei-Nti, a member of Tiger Eye who as their messenger threatened me to my face in the Netherlands in 2011 about what Tiger Eye, BNI, NDC, and Kweku Baako will do to me for the rest of my life on Earth. He is now an adjunct lecturer in Migration Studies at Linnaeus University, Sweden where he did the PhD studies that do not require a written research project proposal. He was arranged to become my mate at Webster University in the Netherlands and pursue the same graduate program as myself i.e. International NGOs. He did a second master’s in Migration Studies at the University of Amsterdam because of poor grades at Webster. Based in the Netherlands, Czech and Sweden, he is married to a Czech lady with children.



He was a former Personal Assistant (PA) to Dr. Joyce Aryee (former member of the PNDC military government, owner of Salt and Light Ministry, and formerly chairperson of Ghana Chamber of Commerce). He attended the Ghana Institute of Journalism and Nkrumah’s built school of Ghana National College in Cape Coast.