Atoprɛtwene: Sounds of war drums in Ghana's politics

Opinions of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Columnist: Charles Yeboah

My native Bono people in describing how one welcomes the unfortunate news of his nemesis say: Atoprɛtwene, bɛnka nnii ;akyi a wolɛ agorɔ yi ɔɔdɛ.



In like manner, an Italian wisdom: everyone loves justice in the affairs of another, throws more lights on the wise sayings of the Bono people of Ghana.



Human beings all over the world, or to be diplomatic, let me correct it slightly and say, with the exception of a few, will laugh the loudest when their supposed enemy is in trouble.



People, always waiting to hear bad news about their chosen foes, will jump to conclusion and sing praise songs when the 'hated' individual or group is distressed.



The Atoprɛtwene is beaten when the village gathers to banish or ostracise a hardened criminal. It takes place after trial by the Bono Traditional Court, and when guilt is pronounced on the perpetrator, he or she is led to the outskirts, to cross the river boundary. The convict will be handed some few personal needs like clothing, food, water, and a lantern. He or she will be followed by a mob singing war songs amidst a drum called the Atoprɛtwene.



As the banished weeps, onlookers who saw no eye to the convict enjoy the sounds produced by the procession.



Today, in Ghana's politics, there has been a brazen sabre rattling that reflects the Atoprɛtwene aphorism.



A politically charged government official, Bryan Acheampong mounted a platform in his home region and uttered words that were flagged as incitement by his opponents and some political watchers.



Funny enough, there are also umpteenth examples of similar remarks made by the same people accusing Mr. Acheampong today as revealed by his supporters.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) which the Member of Parliament for Abetifi and Minister for Agriculture belongs, has issued a statement to support Acheampong.

The statement cited examples of similar volatile utterances that emerged from the camp of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who now cry wolf.



When former president, John Dramani Mahama of the NDC compared the upcoming 2024 elections to a “do or die” combat, the NPP saw the statement to be rouble rousing. The NDC instead came to the defense of their shoo-in flag bearer. The Umbrella Party related president Mahama's statement to that of then opposition leader of the elephant party, and now the Head of State, Nana Akufo-Addo's “all

die be die.”



By all intends and purposes, in our actions, we accept as normal and sacrosanct whatever statement that emanate from those we adore. To that of our adversaries, we dance to the tune of Atoprɛtwene teasingly.



Oh, Ghana, why have we come to this muddy and uncharted waters. We are the country that not long ago sent peacekeepers to our crises ridden neighbouring countries and brought stability there.



When Hutus and Tutsis were butchering themselves in Rwanda in the 1994 genocide, it was only the gallant Ghanaian soldiers that stood their grounds as a buffer zone to the feuding factions. Now, Rwanda's economic might and tranquility is the envy of the world's eye.



We are here today talking about showing our might with the strength of our fists.



Alfred Nobel, about whom the Nobel Peace Prize is carved, used a weapon of mass destruction, dynamite, to deter warmongers. His weapon of deterrent is now serving its direct opposite in the hands of anarchists.



Ghana is a peaceful country, celebrated in the midst of a war torn sub region. Why will sabre rattlers be allowed to threaten our relative tranquil?



Why are we so quick to dance to the tune of Atoprɛtwene hounding our imaginary enemy but shudder and resist when we see our loved one is wailing in front of the procession?



Should Ghana burn because of political interests?



Let me conclude by drawing attention to one thoughtful Adinkrah Symbol: _Funtumfunafu ne Denkyefunafu, (One figure with double heads but one stomach).



Ghana, no matter our parochial interests, is one country, one goal, one dream, one aspiration. Our country is a forest that accommodates both the lion and the tiger. If for power display, one of these strong cats set the forest ablaze, we all will lose our habitation.