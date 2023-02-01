Ato Forson is the new Sheriff in town - Muntaka, Avoka must wake up and smell the coffee

Opinions of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Columnist: Dela Coffie

There’s a strange fascination with various imagined dark scenarios, involving renegade NDC MPs who are up in arms against the party for its decision to effect changes to the parliamentary leadership.



The irony, or tragedy here, is that the poster boy for this insurgency, Muntaka Mubarak was a direct beneficiary of the same established standard he's protesting against.



Oh yes, these reactionary elements want us to believe that the party's decision to effect changes to the parliamentary leadership is unheard-of or some sort of aberration, forgetting that they once benefited from the same so-called unilateral decision.



For all their whining about how unfair the process has been, it's worth mentioning that, Cletus Avoka who presided as Majority leader not long ago was selected by the party establishment in the same manner it has unfolded with the current Ato Forson situation.



Additionally, we all trusted and accepted the decision of the then-party establishment when they put forward Muntaka's name for leadership position without batting an eyelash.



I'm therefore at a loss to see Muntaka and Avoka out there in the public square deliberately interpreting things in order to reinforce their own worldview and embarrassing themselves in the process.



In any event, since when has it been an NDC policy to allow the parliamentary party to lead this sort of conversation?



Well, it seems obvious that the revolt against the Ato Forson leadership and the insistence of the likes of Muntaka and Avoka that the erstwhile Haruna Iddrisu leadership is still in office is really feeding into the claim that they have an ill-motivated interest to drag the NDC into the pit of destruction.



It is indeed sad we are living in such times where people who ought to know better are getting confused about what the role of the Functional Executive Committee(FEC)’ means in the context of the claims that the General Secretary and the chairman took a unilateral decision on this vexed issue of leadership changes.



What’s currently going on in the NDC is like watching a guy losing his mind in slow motion. The guy in question is Muntaka who once upon a time was a Chief Whip and now isn't.



Obviously, there is so much more for the party of Rawlings to do here: the NDC must not allow itself to be taken hostage by a handful of MPs with political business interests.



Again, the party must not allow these elements to use the so-called consultative process as a cloak for their bigotry and greed.



More importantly, the NDC must not entirely surrender to a tiny cabal of political businessmen and backstabbers simply because they are playing victims.



Muntaka and any of the insurgent lots, if they're not really enthused by the decision of the NDC establishment to install a new parliamentary leadership MUST RESIGN as MPs on the ticket of the NDC and run on an independent ticket.



Under no circumstances should the supremacy of the party be compromised for the egoistic public acceptance that has no import to the electoral fortunes of the NDC.



I shall be back!!