Opinions of Friday, 1 January 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Asantehene advises Ashantis abroad to be proud of their Ashanti roots and be one another's keeper

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Ashantis are part of the Akan tribe in Ghana. They are the most populous. They are very industrious, intelligent, although teased by some of the members of the other tribes for being obviously less formally educated but very pompous in Ghana. This mockery of the Ashantis, although is an attempt to belittle them, is a fact that needs addressing. It cannot be overlooked. The Ashantis had once been the finger that fed the nation with our timber, cocoa, gold and now with our bauxite yet, some people hate us for a reason or the other.



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu Il is through an admonition to a group of Ashantis he had recently met, probably on his trip abroad, asked them to unite and be one another's keeper in every sense of the word. He advises them to be proud as Ashantis and be able to say it in public, and in defence of one another same as done by the other tribes for their members. Why should we feel shy portraying ourselves as Ashantis and defending our cause same as other tribes do?



The Ashantis have psychologically been made to feel guilty and accused of all sorts fabrications just to hold them down. This is what Otumfuo is asking the group of Ashantis he met to shrug off, that negative psychological effect on their minds. If the members of other tribes can come out publicly to identify with their values, help their kind and pursue their collective tribal agenda, why not the Ashantis?



Most of the Ashantis are by nature selfish, I must confess. They see life as a competition which they should win hence always seeking the downfall of their fellow Ashanti. This is an established fact that I can put my head on the block for its assertion and veracity.



Anyway, I commend Otumfuo for his noble advice which if the Ashantis both at home and abroad adhered to, will make the Ashantis more knowledgeable, prosperous, great and strong.



I have for all my years abroad, been of great service to Ghanaians and always at the service of humanity. I am proud as an Ashanti to have helped some Ghanaians acquire their legal residence papers in France. I rendered the service free of charge and sometimes did contribute a little of money towards it. In London, I have helped some Ghanaians get jobs whenever the opportunity becomes available.



I help not only Ashantis but any Ghanaian or anyone of any nationality that approaches me for help and if the chance is there.



Please, don't let us see life as a competition but as a way of helping one another to make the world a better place to live in. If your fellow Ghanaian or Ashanti needs a job or help and you are able to assist, please do help. If someone helps you, please, do not pay them back with evil, if you cannot pay them in kind. Ashantis are known to have that bad attitude when they are outside the country. If we should continue to do that, there is the likelihood that all the other tribes that love themselves will surpass us and in the end, we shall become subservient to them.



While appreciating the wisdom in the advice by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the Ashantis living abroad, I would like to express my appreciation for the following mentioned persons on how they have immensely acknowledged the little helps I offered them some years past. They are Mahama Bello (deceased), Baba Anas (London), Frank, alias Chef (residing both in Ghana and Holland) and Acheampong, alias I. K. (Paris). If all Ghanaians were to behave like them, but not to go about soiling the reputation of the very people that offer them assistance in their great times of need, Ashantis and Ghanaians would make great strides in life. The mentioned persons have also in their own great ways, returned the favours I did them in a way or the other although, if I help you, it is my nature not to expect anything in return.



Fellow Ashantis, let us be one another's keeper with the left hand bathing the right and the vice versa.



Ashantis can be great if we learn to behave like the Nigerians abroad. I don't mean their bad ways but how they help themselves.



More grease to the elbows of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. When he does good, I shall praise him but if he does bad, I shall condemn him. Therefore, don't see me as a walking contradiction.



A happy and prosperous new year to all Ghanaians, particularly, Ashantis in this instance.

