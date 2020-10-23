Opinions of Friday, 23 October 2020

Asante Akim North NPP accuses former MP of garnering votes for NDC

The NPP executives described the act as an attempt by Mr Baah Agyemang to reduce the party's votes

The executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante Akim North constituency of the Ashanti region have accused the former Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, of supporting the opposition NDC to reduce President Akufo-Addo's votes.



The executives have, therefore, called on party supporters to eschew actions that will cause the party's retrogression and rather unite to work towards ensuring victory in the upcoming December polls.



The call follows what the NPP executives describe as attempts by Mr Kwadwo Baah Agyemang to reduce the votes of the party in the upcoming polls by supporting the NDC.



At a press conference on Friday, 23 October 2020, constituency Secretary, Mr William Aboagye Boateng noted that to win the December polls, both presidential and parliamentary, the party needs to be united in the constituency.



“To win power for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have to come together, as a team, as a group so that we get the necessary vote as a group for the party, for the president and for the member of parliament.



“There are some issues bordering our community here. It has to do with the former member of Parliament, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang. There are so many issues since he lost elections in 2015. He has been doing so many things, brutalising people, doing a whole lot that I cannot mention. What we’re saying is that we want to call the national executives, the regional executives so that we talk to Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, we’re in the same family, we’re in the same NPP fraternity,” he noted.



Mr Boateng further noted that the current development in the constituency is not aiding their march up to the December polls.



He said: “Looking at what is happening in the system, he is not helping the system.”



“You can ask anybody over here. Those people who are his followers are all garnering votes for the NDC. He had a billboard over there, he used to have it, and right now he has changed his picture from the billboard and used NDC’s what is the implication? Can my supporters go to the NDC without my consent, without my knowledge?



"Whatever he has told them, we want to tell the regional or the party faithful that we’re fighting for a common goal.



“NDC doesn’t have any stake in Asante but what we’re doing is going to cost us. That is why we want to draw the attention of the people so that we come together and forge ahead”.





