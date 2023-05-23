As long as the numerous statues of elephants are in town, the NPP will certainly win election 2024

Opinions of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

Rockson Adofo is neither a soothsayer, nor a true or false prophet, however, he can correctly predict the results of events based on empirical observations, trend of affairs and hatched or implemented strategies.



I have the strongest conviction that as long as some numerous brass statues of elephants are in touristic display in a particular part of the London city, where I have almost the daily opportunity to set eyes on them, the New Patriotic Party will surely win election 2024.



The NPP is symbolised by the elephant, the supposed biggest of the creation as in the primary school song, “Jumbo is an elephant the biggest of the creation. Jumbo oo, jumbo, jumbo is an elephant…”



When those statues were displayed about four years ago, I said to myself that as long as they have not been moved, thus, removed or relocated elsewhere, the NPP would win election 2020 and surely, they did. That is positive thinking that yields positive results!



Until the elephant statues are removed or relocated to a place that I can no longer set eyes on, thereby impacting my positive thinking and focus, NPP will win election 2024, however the outcome of today’s Kumawu parliamentary by-election that invokes bitterness, retribution for ostracising the late Philip Basoah (Hon.), the constituency’s deprivation of any share of national development, etc., is.



Nevertheless, as every right or freedom comes along with a responsibility, the NPP are still required to perform certain onerous tasks geared toward winning the election. The NPP leaders will have to wean themselves off their addicted imposition of their favourite candidates, friends or family members on some constituencies and districts as opposed to the wish, or choice of the majority of the constituents or electorates.



Should they carry on with their until now deplorably obstinate attitude that has put their chances of winning the Kumawu by-election of Tuesday, 23 May 2023, on a thin rope or a knife-edge, then their predicted chance of winning election 2024 can go up in flames.



I am not going to go into the details of hidden things today but will treat them as part of my political strategies to be passed on to enhance the chances of NPP breaking their much touted 8.



NPP must pray that the statues continue to remain at the exact venue as they are now until the December 2024 general elections. Should that happen, continually invigorating my positive vibes, then NPP will win election 2024.



Every sitting NPP member today, except those opting for quitting parliament because of old age, desire to go for other challenges in the private sector, or conviction of losing the election, should try to ensure NPP win their seats.



This publication is to reveal a secret to NPP. There is hope for them but conditions are attached and they have to be fulfilled.



The elephants are still in town and are very strong for anyone to not mess around them. Tourists admire them.



In unity NPP stand, in division they fall. The NPP leaders must be as clever as the serpent and wise as the ant.



How do you understand this enigma?



Rockson Adofo, the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil, invites the NPP leaders to drink freely from his overflowing fountain of wisdom. If they do, it shall serve them well.



In the everlasting loving memory of the late Philip Basoah (Hon.), the member of parliament for Kumawu constituency, do I dedicate this inspiring and true publication.