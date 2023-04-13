As constituents, we cannot be standing knee-deep in the river and dying of thirst

Opinions of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Columnist: Abeiku Cobbinah

As constituents, we have certain expectations and responsibilities that we entrust to our elected representatives. We expect them to represent our interests, make informed decisions on our behalf, and work towards creating a better future for us and our communities. However, all too often, we find ourselves standing knee-deep in the river and dying of thirst, figuratively speaking.



What does this mean? It means that despite being in a position of power and influence, our elected representatives are failing to address the most pressing issues affecting our daily lives. We might have access to some resources or benefits, but the larger problems remain unaddressed, leaving us to suffer the consequences.



For instance, we might have access to job opportunities, but we are still using streams and rivers as our sources of drinking water with no clean water prospects. We might have access to healthcare, but we are still living in a neighborhood with deplorable roads and poor infrastructure. We might have access to education, but we are still facing discrimination and ethnocentrism.



As constituents, we must hold our elected representatives accountable for their actions and demand that they address the most pressing issues affecting our daily lives. We must demand that they take concrete actions to improve our communities, create an enabling environment to promote investment, provide accessible healthcare, and ensure that our children receive the best education possible.



We must also recognize that the issues we face are often interconnected, and solutions must be comprehensive and holistic. For example, addressing the healthcare deficit and road infrastructure deficit can have a positive impact on high productivity and a healthy lifestyle. Similarly, investing in education can lead to intellectual buildup and a better quality of life.



Furthermore, we must recognize that change does not happen overnight. It requires sustained effort and commitment from both our elected representatives and ourselves. We must engage in constructive dialogue, participate in community initiatives, and hold our elected representatives accountable for their promises.



In conclusion, we cannot afford to be standing knee-deep in the river and dying of thirst. We must demand more from our elected representatives and ourselves to create a better future for ourselves and our communities. Together, we can create a better tomorrow for all.