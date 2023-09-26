Arise for Ghana: Rising above the darkness in true patriotism

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Columnist: Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

Ghana, our beloved nation, stands at a crossroads. The winds of change beckon and the clarion call for true patriots to rise and steer our nation toward a brighter future has never been louder. Through the "Arise for Ghana" series, I endeavour to awaken the spirit of patriotism that lies dormant in the hearts of many Ghanaians.



A Call to Arise for Ghana:



The NDC anthem begins with the words "Arise for Ghana," a call to all patriots of our land. This anthem is not just a song; it is a testament to our party's unwavering commitment to Ghana. It is a reminder that the NDC was formed with the sole purpose of raising patriots who love this country and put her first. We were the first major party in the fourth republic, formed on 10th June 1992, ahead of the NPP. Our anthem and our history bear witness to our genuine love for Ghana. In these trying times, as darkness threatens to overshadow our nation, the NDC must stand as a beacon of hope. We, as true patriots, must rise to the occasion.



Our series, "Arise for Ghana," is a clarion call that resonates beyond the confines of party lines. It seeks to engage not just our loyal NDC members but every Ghanaian, including those from the NPP. It is a call to recognize the magnitude of the challenges we face as a nation and to understand that these are not ordinary times. Our nation is at a crossroads, and the path we choose now will determine our future.



The current state of our nation demands a new kind of leadership—a leadership that genuinely cares about the well-being of its people. We are in an era where many of our youth are disillusioned with the political establishment. This disillusionment stems from broken promises and a brand of politics that seems more concerned with power for its own sake rather than the welfare of the nation. It's a politics that often forgets the future of our children and the legacy we leave behind.



The NDC envisions a different path. We aim to elevate the political discourse and practice to a level where it's not just about the convenient acquisition of power. We seek a politics where leaders are trustworthy, and where they can be relied upon to prioritize the wellbeing and interests of Ghanaians above all else. This is the essence of true patriotism, and this is what essentially the NDC stands for.



Our history is rich with examples of our dedication to this cause. From the very beginning, our anthem called upon all patriots of the land to arise for Ghana. This wasn't just rhetoric; it was a mission. A mission to ensure that Ghana always comes first and that the interests of our people are always paramount. It's a mission that we continue to uphold today, even in the face of immense challenges.



But we cannot do this alone. This is a collective effort, one that requires the dedication and commitment of every Ghanaian. It's a call to action for the millions of NDC supporters and, indeed, for all Ghanaians. This is the moment to rise, to shoulder the responsibility that our nation demands of us. We must come together, united in purpose, to dispel the darkness that currently engulfs our beloved country.



Who We Are: Understanding Our Essence:



The NDC's roots trace back to a time when our nation was engulfed in darkness. Born out of the fires of revolution, our party emerged as a force against decay and canker. The June 4th uprising and the 31st December revolution are testaments to our commitment to change and progress. Our party's primary concern is the nation's well-being. We have always endeavoured to be true patriots, always putting Ghana first. We acknowledge our imperfections, but our dedication to the nation has always remained unwavering.



Our journey began long before the formal establishment of the NDC in 1992. The tumultuous period of the mid to late '70s was a time of great unrest and uncertainty. The nation was crying out for change, for a beacon of hope to guide it out of the engulfing darkness. It was during these trying times that a man, filled with zeal and determination, decided that enough was enough. This burning desire for change led to the historic events of June 4th, 1979, and subsequently, the 31st December revolution. These events are not just dates in a history book; they are the very essence of who we are and where we come from.

Our party's foundation is built on the principle of always putting the nation first. It's a principle that demands that we, as individuals, families, and communities, always strive to do what's right for the greater good. This ethos sets us apart from others. While some parties may claim to have the nation's best interests at heart, their actions often tell a different story. In reflecting upon our past, we recognize areas where we could have excelled further. However, the NDC has always, whether in or out of government, demonstrated an unwavering and sincere commitment to the nation's welfare.

We are not just another political party. We are a movement, a collective of individuals who genuinely care about our country. While others may prioritize self-interest, we prioritize national interest. This is not mere rhetoric; it's a commitment that has been demonstrated time and again throughout our history. Our dedication to the nation is what makes us unique, and it's what sets us apart from our counterparts.



It's essential to understand that our commitment to the nation is not borne out of a sense of duty alone. It's borne out of love. Love for our country, love for our people, and love for the ideals that Ghana represents. This love drives us to always seek what's best for our nation, even if it means acknowledging past mistakes and striving to do better.



Our Journey: From Darkness to Light



Understanding our history is crucial to shaping our destiny. Our journey began on 15th May 1979, when a group of young patriots, led by Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, rose against the engulfing darkness. The subsequent events, including the formation of the PNDC, brought together diverse groups under one umbrella for the nation's sake. This led to the formation of the NDC on 10th June 1982. Our party is a tapestry of diverse threads—Nkrumaists, Busiaists, Revolutionaries, and many who defied categorization. Our emblematic umbrella symbolizes this unity, making the NDC truly national in character. This unity in diversity is what makes the NDC unique. We are a national party, welcoming all who care about Ghana. The transformation we spearheaded from 1981 to 1992 is a testament to our dedication and love for our nation. Those who recall the early 1980s remember a nation on its knees, with our youth seeking refuge across borders. The metamorphosis that followed was driven by young patriots, led by JJ Rawlings, who, despite their flaws, were dedicated to Ghana's upliftment.

The 1980s were challenging times for Ghana. Our nation was on the brink of despair. The youth, the future of our country, were scattered across the subregion, from Togo to Nigeria, from Benin to Cote D'Ivoire. They were not seeking opportunities; they were fleeing from hopelessness. They became shoe-shine boys, and sexual workers, often facing disdain. Our nation's pride was gone.



But from this abyss, a transformation began. The PNDC, which later evolved into the NDC, was not just a political entity. It was a movement, a revolution of ideas and ideals. It was a call to action for every Ghanaian who believed in the promise of our nation. The umbrella, our party's symbol, was not chosen by accident. It represents the amalgamation of the best forces of our nation- our unity- our belief in a common destiny. It signifies the coming together of different ideologies, backgrounds, and beliefs for a singular purpose - the betterment of Ghana.



Under the leadership of JJ Rawlings and other dedicated patriots, Ghana began its journey towards recovery. The changes were not just economic or infrastructural; they were socio-cultural- touching the very moral fibre of the nation. We instilled a sense of pride, purpose, and patriotism in our people. We reminded Ghanaians of our rich history, our struggles, and our victories. We reignited the Ghanaian spirit.



Today, as we reflect on our journey, we must remember the lessons of our past. The NDC was born out of a need, a cry for change, and a desire for a better Ghana. We have always been, and will always be, a party that puts the nation first.



Conclusion: Stopping the Encroaching Darkness



At this moment, our beloved Ghana stands under a shadow, a darkness more profound than the challenges we faced in the 70s. This isn't merely an economic gloom but a moral one, a crisis of leadership that threatens the very fabric of our nation. As we stand at this pivotal juncture, the echoes of our past reverberate, reminding us of our solemn duty to our beloved nation. The "Arise for Ghana" series is not merely a call to action; it’s my heart’s cry. It's a testament to the unwavering spirit of the Ghanaian people and the NDC's commitment to leading the charge.



Now, more than ever is the time to arise and dispel this darkness. Ghana looks to us, the NDC, and beyond, to the millions of Ghanaians, to stand against the shadow that the NPP casts. We must unite against the leadership of Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia, for they are steering our nation toward an abyss. As we approach Election 2024, the stakes have never been higher. The darkness they represent is so profound that if left unchecked, our nation's future is in peril. December 2024 is about saving the soul of Ghana.



I urge every Ghanaian, especially my NDC family, to heed the call of our anthem, to put Ghana first, and to truly arise for our nation. The darkness that once threatened to engulf us was dispelled by our collective spirit and determination. Today, as new challenges arise, we must remember our essence, our journey, and our mission. We are the true patriots, the torchbearers of hope, and the guardians of Ghana's future. Ousting the NPP from power is a step towards dispelling the darkness. It's about embarking on a new journey, one that seeks not just economic recovery but a moral resurgence.



Let us not waver, let us remember the words of our anthem and the sacrifices of our forbearers. Let us rise, united in purpose and spirit, to dispel the shadows and lead Ghana into a new era of prosperity, unity, and hope. Together, we can and will arise for Ghana, ensuring that our beloved nation soars to even greater heights. The journey ahead may be challenging, but with unity, determination, and true patriotism, there's no obstacle we cannot overcome.