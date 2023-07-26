Are you still the vice president and head of the Economic Management Team?

Opinions of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Columnist: Moses Tettey Dometey

I don't know if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is still the Vice President and head of the Economic Management Team or his desperate attempt to become president has clouded his current position.



If we all remember, the promises made by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia before the 2016 and 2020 elections as far as the Ghanaian economy is concerned, but seven years now and we are somewhat in decline (worse than ever) instead of progress in our economy since the New Patriotic Party took power.



No wonder he did not get any awards as one of the best countries with a good Economic Management team. He's just a bag of lies.



In a recent mockery between the camps of the Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong claims that a dollar is equivalent to GHC4 inherited from John Dramani Mahama in 2016, but today, the dollar is equivalent to GHC12, and you call yourself a strategist?



Dr. Bawumia who is known in Ghanaian politics as "BAWULIAR", should tell the whole world "how" and "what "is transforming his so-called "digitalization" has brought to ordinary Ghanaians like me. Does it give citizens a job? or has it reduced the unemployment rate among teeming youth?



Do you remember what the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta said some time ago? He said, "What is the importance of digitization if it does not serve its purpose"?.



Ghana's Total public debt stock has soared to GHC575 billion by the end of November 2022, according to new data released by the Bank of Ghana. The new debt figures bring Ghana's debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio to 93.5% from 75.9% in September 2022.



The Bank of Ghana's January 2023 summary of economic and financial data revealed that debt stocks increased by GHC108.3 billion between September and November 2022. This government inherited a public debt stock of 122.6 billion as of December 2016.



The Bawumia government was struggling to pay interest on public debt; as a result lenders began to impose penalties for late payment of interest. Have you forgotten that, our debt levels are so high that we risk becoming a country with high debt difficulties? However, you have failed to show humility and competence in fixing your mess and you are aiming desperately to become president?



Now, about the rant about the data, the available data shows your monumental failure to keep your word to the Ghanaian people.



Ghanaians need John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to build the Ghana we want by 2024.