Are NDC minority caucus in parliament supportive of Okudjeto Ablakwa 's misbehaviour?

Opinions of Friday, 10 February 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

From the recent public demonstration of utter disrespect for the laws of the land by lawmaker Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, there is the clearest evidence of support for him by his colleague NDC parliamentarians.



Are they supporting him in showing solidarity with a colleague legislator in need of help? Are they rallying behind him because he was right in not only refusing to accept the court summons but kicking the document on the floor away from him and his car?



Any sensible members of parliament who believe themselves to be credible lawmakers will never openly show public support for their colleague behaving roguishly.



Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa in a moment of madness and show of pomposity acted in contempt of court.



Acting on the spur of the moment as a result of his overflowing ego, the trait of a village-acclaimed popular man, he could not see the value of a court summons served on a person.



Now that his stupidity has landed him in hot water and has awoken to the consequences of his deplorable action, he is crying wolf, wolf and wolf, seeking the assistance of his fellow NDC members of parliament.



As birds of the same feathers flock together, his fellow colleagues are making subtle statements in support of him.



They should rather condemn his actions, the way it is done in civilized advanced western countries, instead of solidarising with such a rogue baby with sharp teeth, courtesy of the late President J. J. Rawlings.



I hope the NDC members of parliament, if not the entire Ghanaian parliamentarians, would grow up and out of their seeming dishonourability.



Let Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa face the full consequences of his nonsensical trademark of one-man showmanship of insubordination and fabrication of mothers of lies.



If he were wise, bold and truthful, he would have gladly accepted the court summons regardless of the place, date and time. This is because it could have given him the better chance and platform to prove his allegations of corruption and double identity against the alleged man of God.



By making frivolous and reckless allegations against people on social media does not make one a great and intelligent parliamentarian.



To prove themselves serious legislators with the love of Ghana and the people therein at heart, the NDC members of parliament had better muster courage to distance themselves from Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa on this matter. Let him cry his own cry.



Rockson Adofo, the man who does not suffer fools kindly is watching from afar to see the action the NDC members of parliament will take towards Okudjeto Ablakwa following this honest publication.